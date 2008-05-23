Nepali Times

Providing education for Down's syndrome children is still a problem
At five, Party Nepal rocks
PLA children are growing up in the cantonments
Nepal's top private dairy is preparing a new generation of entrepreneurs
Expats are as uncertain about the aftermath of elections as Nepalis
Election observation was on the relaxed side in Lalitpur
Why mom and pop shops still do well despite Kathmandu's mall culture
Villagers recall a school teacher who became a revolutionary
A young dancer proves that one leg is enough
Dining out in Singapore, chances are the waiters will all be Nepali students on internships