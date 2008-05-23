Nepali Times

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Sheere Ng

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Articles by Sheere Ng

One size doesn’t fit all

One size doesn’t fit all

Providing education for Down's syndrome children is still a problem

Painting KTM red

Painting KTM red

At five, Party Nepal rocks

"Maybe we are different"

"Maybe we are different"

PLA children are growing up in the cantonments

Nepal Dairy's river of milk

Nepal Dairy's river of milk

Nepal's top private dairy is preparing a new generation of entrepreneurs

Home away from home

Home away from home

Expats are as uncertain about the aftermath of elections as Nepalis

Lazy eye

Lazy eye

Election observation was on the relaxed side in Lalitpur

MALLMANDU

MALLMANDU

Why mom and pop shops still do well despite Kathmandu's mall culture

Arughat remembers Dahalsir

Arughat remembers Dahalsir

Villagers recall a school teacher who became a revolutionary

One left foot

One left foot

A young dancer proves that one leg is enough

The grass is always greener

The grass is always greener

Dining out in Singapore, chances are the waiters will all be Nepali students on internships