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Kate Ryan

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Articles by Kate Ryan

Nepali Times

Internal Need

While cross-border trafficking of Nepali women gets attention, domestic trafficking does not

Nepali Times

Cutting the lifeline

‘Protecting life’ under the Trump administration in the US will put more Nepali women's lives on the line

Nepali Times

The Road to a Safer Kathmandu

A unique project to augment Nepal’s fire-fighting capacity, while boosting tourism

Nepali Times

The Road to a Safer Kathmandu

A unique project to augment Nepal’s lacking fire-fighting capacity, while boosting tourism

Nepali Times

On location with Kesang Tseten

Capturing a village over an entire year to create a 60-minute film is just that: minute details that evoke something larger about that community