Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Sushma Barali

Share:

Articles by Sushma Barali

Caste aside

Caste aside

The scenic Bheri River between Jajarkot and Rukum districts where the six were dumped after being killed by villagers.On 26 May, six young men…

Female guides juggle work and home

Female guides juggle work and home

Neena Singh SkambraksNepal’s trekking industry has been dominated by male guides, but a growing number of women are entering the profession as…

Designed and made in Nepal

Designed and made in Nepal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-JBl5KtybQ&t=32sAshim Pandey, 30, used to be fascinated with motorcycles while growing up in Kathmandu. He…

Cruelty and compassion

Cruelty and compassion

KILLING FIELDS: Animal rights advocate Sneha Shrestha (above) feeding buffaloes the night before the slaughter. Activists tried unsuccessfully…