Nepali Times

The scenic Bheri River between Jajarkot and Rukum districts where the six were dumped after being killed by villagers.On 26 May, six young men…
Neena Singh SkambraksNepal’s trekking industry has been dominated by male guides, but a growing number of women are entering the profession as…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-JBl5KtybQ&t=32sAshim Pandey, 30, used to be fascinated with motorcycles while growing up in Kathmandu. He…
KILLING FIELDS: Animal rights advocate Sneha Shrestha (above) feeding buffaloes the night before the slaughter. Activists tried unsuccessfully…