Nepali Times

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Ramyata Limbu

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Articles by Ramyata Limbu

Real on reel

Real on reel

Nepali documentaries boldly document the conflict and its impact on the people and the nation

Maid to order

Maid to order

Despite problems, Nepali women still throng to Hong Kong to work as domestics

‘We’ll stay.’

‘We’ll stay.’

Most expats in Kathmandu overcome fears of violence and visa hassles to stay on.

Kathmandu’s untold stories

Kathmandu’s untold stories

A new film that peers under the surface of the Valley's sexual culture.

Everest Sagarmatha Chomolungma 50

Everest Sagarmatha Chomolungma 50

2003 marks the 50th anniversary of the first ascent of the world's highest mountain. Celebrations will reach a climax on 29 May at Base Camp on…

The Valley's ancient heart still beats

The Valley's ancient heart still beats

Götz Hagmüller remembers driving around Ring Road in the early 1970s when it wasn't a traffic clogged artery, but a beautiful circuit of endless…

Chandra Kumari is happy now

Chandra Kumari is happy now

Chandra Kumari is happy now

When in Bhutan...

When in Bhutan...

A trip to Bhutan is expensive, but there's plenty to see, do, and eat.

Khukuri

Khukuri

Nepalis wield one distinguished knife.

Red threatens green

Red threatens green

Grassroots success stories are the silent casualties of the insurgency.

Waiting for breeze

Waiting for breeze

One year after September 11, tourism hasn't picked up.

Love, books, and food in the Himalaya

Love, books, and food in the Himalaya

In Thamel, a Korean couple makes a literary and gastronomic connection between their home country and Nepal.

‘tis the season

‘tis the season

Manang waits for trekkers.

Another Manang

Another Manang

Off the beaten trek in Manang's enchanting side valleys.

Raindrops keep falling on our roofs

Raindrops keep falling on our roofs

The solution to Kathmandu's water shortage lies in collecting rain.

No-go on green

No-go on green

The new traffic lights were supposed to make Kathmandu traffic more organised. But it has got worse. Why?

Gateway to Tibet

Gateway to Tibet

Nepal cashes in as the entry-point for pilgrims and tourists to Tibet.

MELTDOWN

MELTDOWN

Global warming has local consequences in the Himalaya.

One small step for womankind

One small step for womankind

The recent Supreme Court judgment on marital rape hasn't yet become law, but abused wives could soon get some respite.

In sight

In sight

Nepalis are waking up to the importance of donating their corneas, but not fast enough.

Helicopters over the Himalaya

Helicopters over the Himalaya

Do you have what it takes to be a chopper pilot in Nepal?

Air war over Lukla

Air war over Lukla

Khumbu braces for a renewed row over the airstrip at Syangboche.

Security and food security

Security and food security

Nepal is the only country in the region where hunger is increasing. Now factor in the insurgency.

Taxing time for trekking

Taxing time for trekking

The Annapurna and Everest trails benefit, as trekkers pull out of remote areas.

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