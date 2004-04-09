Nepali Times

Nepali documentaries boldly document the conflict and its impact on the people and the nation
Despite problems, Nepali women still throng to Hong Kong to work as domestics
Most expats in Kathmandu overcome fears of violence and visa hassles to stay on.
A new film that peers under the surface of the Valley's sexual culture.
2003 marks the 50th anniversary of the first ascent of the world's highest mountain. Celebrations will reach a climax on 29 May at Base Camp on…
Götz Hagmüller remembers driving around Ring Road in the early 1970s when it wasn't a traffic clogged artery, but a beautiful circuit of endless…
Chandra Kumari is happy now
A trip to Bhutan is expensive, but there's plenty to see, do, and eat.
Nepalis wield one distinguished knife.
Grassroots success stories are the silent casualties of the insurgency.
One year after September 11, tourism hasn't picked up.
In Thamel, a Korean couple makes a literary and gastronomic connection between their home country and Nepal.
Manang waits for trekkers.
Off the beaten trek in Manang's enchanting side valleys.
The solution to Kathmandu's water shortage lies in collecting rain.
The new traffic lights were supposed to make Kathmandu traffic more organised. But it has got worse. Why?
Nepal cashes in as the entry-point for pilgrims and tourists to Tibet.
Global warming has local consequences in the Himalaya.
The recent Supreme Court judgment on marital rape hasn't yet become law, but abused wives could soon get some respite.
Nepalis are waking up to the importance of donating their corneas, but not fast enough.
Do you have what it takes to be a chopper pilot in Nepal?
Khumbu braces for a renewed row over the airstrip at Syangboche.
Nepal is the only country in the region where hunger is increasing. Now factor in the insurgency.
The Annapurna and Everest trails benefit, as trekkers pull out of remote areas.