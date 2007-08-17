Nepali Times

Convert popular anger into good government
Next week's budget is larger than a budget, it must establish the credibility of the state
This is the smart approach to sustain quality education
Unless the government is able to rejuvenate the reform process the World Bank will have to move the Nepal program to the 'low case'
Keeping reforms on track is necessary to build lasting peace
From a profound sense of crisis, says the World Bank representative in Nepal, a new wave of reforms is beginning.
Governments should be advocates for the vulnerable, but that has not happened for 1,000 families in Mahendranagar who have no land and no hope.