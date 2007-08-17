Nepali Times
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Ken Ohashi

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Articles by Ken Ohashi

Revolt is not reform

Revolt is not reform

Convert popular anger into good government

Seizing the open moment

Seizing the open moment

Next week's budget is larger than a budget, it must establish the credibility of the state

Let communities run schools

Let communities run schools

This is the smart approach to sustain quality education

Nepali Times

The aid precipice

Unless the government is able to rejuvenate the reform process the World Bank will have to move the Nepal program to the 'low case'

No wavering

No wavering

Keeping reforms on track is necessary to build lasting peace

The third war in Nepal

The third war in Nepal

From a profound sense of crisis, says the World Bank representative in Nepal, a new wave of reforms is beginning.

Lost by the Banara River

Lost by the Banara River

Governments should be advocates for the vulnerable, but that has not happened for 1,000 families in Mahendranagar who have no land and no hope.