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Tyler McMahon

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Articles by Tyler McMahon

Yak Attack: Single Track Edition

Yak Attack: Single Track Edition

https://vimeo.com/383697369?fbclid=IwAR19iBQhXtMidmuMYcGdoy8JBnFs3Ms_Mk5vgTj4ejYTKritL7LdTBxNRmwReigning 3-time winner, and current 3-time…

In Nepal’s weather, erratic is the new normal

In Nepal’s weather, erratic is the new normal

Photo: UN-Habitat, the Center for Integrated Urban Development, and Lalitpur Metropolitan CityThe 2019 monsoon was an erratic one. Sadly,…

Riding above the haze

Riding above the haze

Mountain biking with a mask is better than no exercise at all It was only after getting above Budhanilkantha that I took my mask off, as I…

Nepali Times

Don't wait for Melamchi

Even if there is water in your tap, it makes sense to harvest rainwater

Nepali Times

Nepali bikers in Lanka

Yak Attack has grown from a high-altitude mountain bike race in Nepal to an internationally acclaimed global series

Nepali Times

Thank God It's (A Bike-to-Work) Friday

Cycling to work once a week can help both your health and the environment

Nepali Times

Make way for Nepal’s mountain bike champs

The world has started noticing the endurance and stamina of Nepal’s mountain bike racers

Nepali Times

Hot wheelers

Nepali mountain bikers leave their tracks on the global stage

Nepali Times

Race to the top

Young Nepali riders continue to dominate local races, but need greater exposure and financial support to excel at the international level

Nepali Times

Yak Attack 2013

Nepali riders once again excel in the highest, hardest, and most extreme mountain bike race in the world

YAK ATTACK

YAK ATTACK

What do you get when you combine mountain bikes, a 400+ km trail, 15,000 m climb, snow, ice, and crossing the highest accessible mountain pass…