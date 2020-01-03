Nepali Times

https://vimeo.com/383697369?fbclid=IwAR19iBQhXtMidmuMYcGdoy8JBnFs3Ms_Mk5vgTj4ejYTKritL7LdTBxNRmwReigning 3-time winner, and current 3-time…
Photo: UN-Habitat, the Center for Integrated Urban Development, and Lalitpur Metropolitan CityThe 2019 monsoon was an erratic one. Sadly,…
Mountain biking with a mask is better than no exercise at all It was only after getting above Budhanilkantha that I took my mask off, as I…
Even if there is water in your tap, it makes sense to harvest rainwater
Yak Attack has grown from a high-altitude mountain bike race in Nepal to an internationally acclaimed global series
Cycling to work once a week can help both your health and the environment
The world has started noticing the endurance and stamina of Nepal’s mountain bike racers
Nepali mountain bikers leave their tracks on the global stage
Young Nepali riders continue to dominate local races, but need greater exposure and financial support to excel at the international level
Nepali riders once again excel in the highest, hardest, and most extreme mountain bike race in the world
What do you get when you combine mountain bikes, a 400+ km trail, 15,000 m climb, snow, ice, and crossing the highest accessible mountain pass…