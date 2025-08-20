Nepali Times

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Santa Gaha Magar

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Articles by Santa Gaha Magar

Security or espionage?

Security or espionage?

Nepal’s new draft counter-intelligence bill allows Big Government to tap phones, read messages

Not out of the woods yet in Nepal

Not out of the woods yet in Nepal

The draft of a new national park and wildlife conservation bill threatens to undo Nepal’s decades-long success in nature protection

Old is still gold in Nepali politics

Old is still gold in Nepali politics

By-election results in Ilam and Bajhang show establishment parties are still the voter’s choice

The gentleman of Nepal's politics is gone

The gentleman of Nepal's politics is gone

Subhas Chandra Nembang perfected moderate politics and his credo of consensus, cooperation, and communication extended beyond politics

India’s Hindutva politics influencing Nepal

India’s Hindutva politics influencing Nepal

Disillusionment with established parties increases support for religious right

The Reign God

The Reign God

The Maoists may have thought they were kingmakers, but now it is the RSP that has the role

Quid pro quo quagmire

Quid pro quo quagmire

For almost a month now, nameplates bearing the name of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have hung outside 16 of Nepal’s ministries in the…

Oli-Dahal political déjà vu

Oli-Dahal political déjà vu

Maoist chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (UML) chair K P Oli are back in a coalition government, ousting Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Nepali…

Back to the future

Back to the future

The last time there was a Parliament in Nepal as hung as this one after an election, it was back in 1994.As the last ballots of the 20 November…

Coalition set to snub President Bhandari

Coalition set to snub President Bhandari

The House of Representatives is set to pass an amendment bill to the Citizenship Act of 2014 after President Bidya Devi Bhandari earlier this…

Deuba's mixed report card

Deuba's mixed report card

Photo: AMIT MACHAMASI/NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVEOn his first anniversary in office this month, Nepal’s five-time prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and…

Local poll, national impact

Local poll, national impact

Photo: NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVENepalis across the country vote on Friday the 13th for municipal and ward councils, but its outcome may decide the…

Turning a new leaf in 2079

Turning a new leaf in 2079

Photo: NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVESSome members of the ruling coalition are still trying to postpone local elections slated for 13 May citing the…

Dance of democracy

Dance of democracy

Photo: PRADEEP RAJ ONTAAs per Nepal’s Local Election Act 2017, voting for all 753 local governments must be held by 19 March. But the governing…

Looking back at the 1923 Nepal-Britain Treaty

Looking back at the 1923 Nepal-Britain Treaty

British envoy to Nepal William O’Connor and Prime Minister Chandra Shamsher after signing the treaty on 21 December 1923.Nearly 100 years ago,…

What is happening to Nepal’s Supreme Court?

What is happening to Nepal’s Supreme Court?

Illustration: Bhanu Bhattarai/Nepali Times ArchiveEven though Nepal’s executive, legislative and bureaucratic arms suffer from…

Who wants early elections, and why?

Who wants early elections, and why?

Photo: ROSHAN SAPKOTA/RSSEven as he completes his ‘honeymoon period’ in office, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is sending signals that he…

Who gets what?

Who gets what?

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba took office nearly two months ago, but aside from five ministers he has not been able to set up a full…

Making up is hard to do

Making up is hard to do

Former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and Prime Minister K P Oli enjoying a view of Kathmandu from the 11th floor of the Marriott Hotel on 21…

Nepali cricket comes of age

Nepali cricket comes of age

Despite government interference and neglect, Nepal's cricketers are going placesAfter a string of nail-biting performances and momentous…

Nepali Times

Bullet to ballot

After 21 years of war and wilderness Nepal finally looks to future stability by holding three elections in one year

Nepali Times

Flood of recrimination

Bikram RaiAs the waters of last month’s devastating floods recede, bodies of the missing are starting to appear. Guddu Kumar Singh, 12, was…

Nepali Times

Highways of death

Transport syndicates guarded by greedy politicians and corrupt bureaucrats kill six Nepalis on the road every day

Nepali Times

Catching up

Although it is the home district of Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokhrel, the literacy rate in Mahottari is only 46 per cent

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