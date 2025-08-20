Nepal’s new draft counter-intelligence bill allows Big Government to tap phones, read messages
The draft of a new national park and wildlife conservation bill threatens to undo Nepal’s decades-long success in nature protection
By-election results in Ilam and Bajhang show establishment parties are still the voter’s choice
Subhas Chandra Nembang perfected moderate politics and his credo of consensus, cooperation, and communication extended beyond politics
Disillusionment with established parties increases support for religious right
The Maoists may have thought they were kingmakers, but now it is the RSP that has the role
For almost a month now, nameplates bearing the name of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have hung outside 16 of Nepal’s ministries in the…
Maoist chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (UML) chair K P Oli are back in a coalition government, ousting Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Nepali…
The last time there was a Parliament in Nepal as hung as this one after an election, it was back in 1994.As the last ballots of the 20 November…
The House of Representatives is set to pass an amendment bill to the Citizenship Act of 2014 after President Bidya Devi Bhandari earlier this…
Photo: AMIT MACHAMASI/NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVEOn his first anniversary in office this month, Nepal’s five-time prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and…
Photo: NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVENepalis across the country vote on Friday the 13th for municipal and ward councils, but its outcome may decide the…
Photo: NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVESSome members of the ruling coalition are still trying to postpone local elections slated for 13 May citing the…
Photo: PRADEEP RAJ ONTAAs per Nepal’s Local Election Act 2017, voting for all 753 local governments must be held by 19 March. But the governing…
British envoy to Nepal William O’Connor and Prime Minister Chandra Shamsher after signing the treaty on 21 December 1923.Nearly 100 years ago,…
Illustration: Bhanu Bhattarai/Nepali Times ArchiveEven though Nepal’s executive, legislative and bureaucratic arms suffer from…
Photo: ROSHAN SAPKOTA/RSSEven as he completes his ‘honeymoon period’ in office, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is sending signals that he…
Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba took office nearly two months ago, but aside from five ministers he has not been able to set up a full…
Former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and Prime Minister K P Oli enjoying a view of Kathmandu from the 11th floor of the Marriott Hotel on 21…
Despite government interference and neglect, Nepal's cricketers are going placesAfter a string of nail-biting performances and momentous…
After 21 years of war and wilderness Nepal finally looks to future stability by holding three elections in one year
Bikram RaiAs the waters of last month’s devastating floods recede, bodies of the missing are starting to appear. Guddu Kumar Singh, 12, was…
Transport syndicates guarded by greedy politicians and corrupt bureaucrats kill six Nepalis on the road every day
Although it is the home district of Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokhrel, the literacy rate in Mahottari is only 46 per cent