Nepali Times

If it was clear that the UML convention last month was actually the party’s first election rally, it is even more evident during this week’s…
Tilicho Lake in Manang. The SAARC member states are among the countries most at risk from effects of climate change, yet a regional approach to…
Children who have lost their lives in the pits and ditches left by contractors: (clockwise) Riya Bishwakarma, Sushil Layomagar, Aditya…
https://youtu.be/etwE_snoB7AWhile Nepal’s Members of Parliament are squabbling among themselves chasing contracts and lobbying for ministerships…
Nepal’s trans-Himalayan district of Manang is located in the rain-shadow, and is a high altitude desert. Its average annual rainfall is barely…
Two scientists are drawfed by the thick loose sediment field brought down by the flood and deposited on the 2.5km long flat valley floor. The…
(From right) Mohamad Arif Ahamadi, his wife Safika and sons Siar and Zuber. Photos: MUKESH POKHRELEver since the most recent Taliban takeover in…
Elderly refugees from Bhutan left behind in Nepal by families who have been resettled abroad (from left to right) at Beldangi camp last week:…
69 vultures were found dead in Nawalparasi last month.On the grounds of a college campus in Nawalparasi, the great brown birds lay as if they…
Photo: BIKRAM RAIThere are 10 days to go for Nepal’s Parliament to reconvene as per the Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday.A lot needs to happen…
The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has by now squandered the overwhelming mandate it got in the 2017 elections to govern for five years, and its…
Photos: MINGMA GYALJE SHERPAWhen he was a boy, Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, used to look out the window of his home in the Rolwaling Valley at the…
As Kathmandu reaches the limits to its growth with nearly every square metre now built up, developers are moving to the slopes on the Valley’s…
When researchers installed camera traps deep in the forested mountains of western Nepal last year, they expected to capture lots of shots of…
Loss of their favourite grass due to the spread of invasive vines have forced rhinos to venture outside Chitwan National Park, like this one in…
Tso Rolpa glacial lake at 4,580m has grown seven times in size in the past 60 years due to global heating. Photo: RASTRARAJ BHANDARIA new report…
Sonja Rusticus and Buddhi Darlami at their Bardia Homestay. They say live virtual tours have allowed them to keep staff employed during the…
Himani Tharu is so frustrated with her job as the only female mahout in a Bardia National Park elephant camp that she mustered the courage to…
6 January, 2004. It was a foggy and cold winter morning in the western Tarai. As secretary of the Gauri Community Forest User Group, Bhadai…
Nepalis crossing the border into the country through the Gauriphanta checkpost in Dhangadi, Far Western Nepal. Photos: DINESH KHABARA week…
What is more useful in combatting coronavirus in remote parts of Nepal without medical services: a mobile app, or a grassroots health…
Chitlang, Makwanpur. Photo: KUNDA DIXITWhile humans all over the planet are being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has given nature…
Look east : Sunrise near Phaplu in Solu Khumbu after recent snowfall. Photo : MANISH PAUDELEver since Time magazine printed a story in 1992…
On 11 December, the Prime Minister and Cabinet's office tabled the 'bill to amend and integrate laws relating to the constitution and operation…