Nepali Times

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Mukesh Pokhrel

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Articles by Mukesh Pokhrel

All eyes on 2023

All eyes on 2023

If it was clear that the UML convention last month was actually the party’s first election rally, it is even more evident during this week’s…

Indo-Pak tension hits SAARC climate action

Indo-Pak tension hits SAARC climate action

Tilicho Lake in Manang. The SAARC member states are among the countries most at risk from effects of climate change, yet a regional approach to…

Drowning in sorrow

Drowning in sorrow

Children who have lost their lives in the pits and ditches left by contractors: (clockwise) Riya Bishwakarma, Sushil Layomagar, Aditya…

A parliamentarian’s apple grove

A parliamentarian’s apple grove

https://youtu.be/etwE_snoB7AWhile Nepal’s Members of Parliament are squabbling among themselves chasing contracts and lobbying for ministerships…

Himalayan floods a sign of worse to come

Himalayan floods a sign of worse to come

Nepal’s trans-Himalayan district of Manang is located in the rain-shadow, and is a high altitude desert. Its average annual rainfall is barely…

Still chasing the Melamchi mirage

Still chasing the Melamchi mirage

Two scientists are drawfed by the thick loose sediment field brought down by the flood and deposited on the 2.5km long flat valley floor. The…

Afghans in Nepal await resettlement

Afghans in Nepal await resettlement

(From right) Mohamad Arif Ahamadi, his wife Safika and sons Siar and Zuber. Photos: MUKESH POKHRELEver since the most recent Taliban takeover in…

Elderly left in Bhutan refugee camp

Elderly left in Bhutan refugee camp

Elderly refugees from Bhutan left behind in Nepal by families who have been resettled abroad (from left to right) at Beldangi camp last week:…

Nepal’s vultures: Between existence and extinction

Nepal’s vultures: Between existence and extinction

69 vultures were found dead in Nawalparasi last month.On the grounds of a college campus in Nawalparasi, the great brown birds lay as if they…

Parliamentary arithmetics

Parliamentary arithmetics

Photo: BIKRAM RAIThere are 10 days to go for Nepal’s Parliament to reconvene as per the Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday.A lot needs to happen…

A Kathmandu Spring

A Kathmandu Spring

The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has by now squandered the overwhelming mandate it got in the 2017 elections to govern for five years, and its…

K2 and life’s other mountains

K2 and life’s other mountains

Photos: MINGMA GYALJE SHERPAWhen he was a boy, Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, used to look out the window of his home in the Rolwaling Valley at the…

Kathmandu creeps up surrounding mountains

Kathmandu creeps up surrounding mountains

As Kathmandu reaches the limits to its growth with nearly every square metre now built up, developers are moving to the slopes on the Valley’s…

Kali-Karnali jungle corridor proposed

Kali-Karnali jungle corridor proposed

When researchers installed camera traps deep in the forested mountains of western Nepal last year, they expected to capture lots of shots of…

Climate change: new threat to Nepal’s rhinos

Climate change: new threat to Nepal’s rhinos

Loss of their favourite grass due to the spread of invasive vines have forced rhinos to venture outside Chitwan National Park, like this one in…

Nepal's glacial lakes in danger of bursting

Nepal's glacial lakes in danger of bursting

Tso Rolpa glacial lake at 4,580m has grown seven times in size in the past 60 years due to global heating. Photo: RASTRARAJ BHANDARIA new report…

Visit Nepal (Virtually) 2020

Visit Nepal (Virtually) 2020

Sonja Rusticus and Buddhi Darlami at their Bardia Homestay. They say live virtual tours have allowed them to keep staff employed during the…

Don’t follow my footsteps, says female mahout

Don’t follow my footsteps, says female mahout

Himani Tharu is so frustrated with her job as the only female mahout in a Bardia National Park elephant camp that she mustered the courage to…

Close encounters with tigers in Nepal

Close encounters with tigers in Nepal

6 January, 2004. It was a foggy and cold winter morning in the western Tarai. As secretary of the Gauri Community Forest User Group, Bhadai…

Returnees may be taking coronavirus to rural Nepal

Returnees may be taking coronavirus to rural Nepal

Nepalis crossing the border into the country through the Gauriphanta checkpost in Dhangadi, Far Western Nepal. Photos: DINESH KHABARA week…

Enlisting female health volunteers to fight COVID-19

Enlisting female health volunteers to fight COVID-19

What is more useful in combatting coronavirus in remote parts of Nepal without medical services: a mobile app, or a grassroots health…

Coronavirus shutdown gives Nepal’s nature a respite

Coronavirus shutdown gives Nepal’s nature a respite

Chitlang, Makwanpur. Photo: KUNDA DIXITWhile humans all over the planet are being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has given nature…

Long road back to Shangrila

Long road back to Shangrila

Look east : Sunrise near Phaplu in Solu Khumbu after recent snowfall. Photo : MANISH PAUDELEver since Time magazine printed a story in 1992…

Spooking Nepalis by snooping on them

Spooking Nepalis by snooping on them

On 11 December, the Prime Minister and Cabinet's office tabled the 'bill to amend and integrate laws relating to the constitution and operation…

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