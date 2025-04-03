Nepali Times

Engineer is taking a big leap Down Under building bridges and tunnels
Where ice tumbles down to a pasture which has now turned into a lake
The Rafflesia is the largest flower in the world, growing in the jungles where Gurkhas fought a guerrilla war
Tribute to Suraj Kumar Gurung (1952 - 2023) educator and entrepreneur
One of Nepal’s last roadless districts seeks to protect its pristine remoteness
National parks are for the future of the Nepali people and the planet
Bhutan's high-end tourism model strikes a fine balance between boosting economy and conserving traditions and the environment
South Asia registers progress in saving vultures from extinction, but more needs to be done