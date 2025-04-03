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Hum Gurung

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Articles by Hum Gurung

Nepali building bridges in Tasmania

Nepali building bridges in Tasmania

Engineer is taking a big leap Down Under building bridges and tunnels

Kah Phu Che

Kah Phu Che

Where ice tumbles down to a pasture which has now turned into a lake

The Malayan rainforest and its rare flower

The Malayan rainforest and its rare flower

The Rafflesia is the largest flower in the world, growing in the jungles where Gurkhas fought a guerrilla war

The man from Sikles

The man from Sikles

Tribute to Suraj Kumar Gurung (1952 - 2023) educator and entrepreneur

Nepali Times

Mystical Dolpa in the mist

One of Nepal’s last roadless districts seeks to protect its pristine remoteness

Nepali Times

Conservation matters

National parks are for the future of the Nepali people and the planet

Nepali Times

The kingdom next door

Bhutan's high-end tourism model strikes a fine balance between boosting economy and conserving traditions and the environment

The vultures are circling again

The vultures are circling again

South Asia registers progress in saving vultures from extinction, but more needs to be done