Nepali Times

A fierce advocate for justice for the world’s most powerless people, with a brilliant mind and a deeply empathetic heart: this is how friends,…
Nepal's communists need to see the defeat of India's left as an early warning
Both Kathmandu and Lima were and still are city states in dysfunctional lands
Figuring out China is what contemporary statecraft in Asia should be about
The Tigers may have been defeated, but has the war ended?
Nepal needs to look beyond South Asia at how democracies manage their armies
What a time to hold elections in India
A co-mingling of multiple genocides still resonate across South Asia
If only India's wonderful ability to hold elections could be applied to ending poverty that fuels the Naxalite violence
Young alienated men will always perpetrate violence that mustn't be a distraction from fighting climate change and economic collapse
Instead of pointless debates about a people's republic Nepal should be preparing for the after effects of global recession
"Is he really a Maoist?" one American communist muttered.
Looking from Afghanistan at Nepal's failure to get its act together
Our children might be able to fix the ethical mess we've made
Agendas and spin determine page one news, but offer no early warning system
It's time Americans and the rest of the world came together to stop the madness
Find your own way to improve life and prospects in Nepal
Neither Rome, nor Nepal, was built in a day
They will force open the doors to the feast
A free media is essential for a free society
Only we can make things better for ourselves
Politics is what separates human from beast
Nepalis don't want to hear glorious myths, they want to work for a glorious future
Hints to Nepal's future lie in its business prospects