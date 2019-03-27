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Daniel Lak

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Articles by Daniel Lak

Tejshree Thapa: fierce advocate for justice

Tejshree Thapa: fierce advocate for justice

A fierce advocate for justice for the world’s most powerless people, with a brilliant mind and a deeply empathetic heart: this is how friends,…

Poor Winston Churchill

Poor Winston Churchill

Nepal's communists need to see the defeat of India's left as an early warning

Nepal's 'shining path'

Nepal's 'shining path'

Both Kathmandu and Lima were and still are city states in dysfunctional lands

From the Middle Kingdom

From the Middle Kingdom

Figuring out China is what contemporary statecraft in Asia should be about

New beginning in Sri Lanka

New beginning in Sri Lanka

The Tigers may have been defeated, but has the war ended?

Operation Democracy

Operation Democracy

Nepal needs to look beyond South Asia at how democracies manage their armies

There goes the neighbourhood

There goes the neighbourhood

What a time to hold elections in India

Subcontinental drift

Subcontinental drift

A co-mingling of multiple genocides still resonate across South Asia

Elections in a time of Maoism

Elections in a time of Maoism

If only India's wonderful ability to hold elections could be applied to ending poverty that fuels the Naxalite violence

Nepali Times

Terrorism is sideshow

Young alienated men will always perpetrate violence that mustn't be a distraction from fighting climate change and economic collapse

Head in the sand

Head in the sand

Instead of pointless debates about a people's republic Nepal should be preparing for the after effects of global recession

Maoist road show

Maoist road show

"Is he really a Maoist?" one American communist muttered.

Could be worse

Could be worse

Looking from Afghanistan at Nepal's failure to get its act together

In the future

In the future

Our children might be able to fix the ethical mess we've made

The next big bad thing

The next big bad thing

Agendas and spin determine page one news, but offer no early warning system

Global Jana Andolan

Global Jana Andolan

It's time Americans and the rest of the world came together to stop the madness

Stir it up

Stir it up

Find your own way to improve life and prospects in Nepal

Nepali Times

Time passes

Neither Rome, nor Nepal, was built in a day

Nepali Times

Critical masses

They will force open the doors to the feast

Deadly silence

Deadly silence

A free media is essential for a free society

Chancing it

Chancing it

Only we can make things better for ourselves

The X factor

The X factor

Politics is what separates human from beast

The real story

The real story

Nepalis don't want to hear glorious myths, they want to work for a glorious future

Follow the money

Follow the money

Hints to Nepal's future lie in its business prospects

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