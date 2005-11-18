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Salil Subedi

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Articles by Salil Subedi

Nepali Times

Business Briefs - Issue #273: Then the Ring Road was completed in 1980 it looked futuristic

Then the Ring Road was completed in 1980 it looked futuristic. It took into account the projected growth in vehicular population and the…

We want a happy ending

We want a happy ending

Knowing the value of freedom after it's gone

Sitar Sudha

Sitar Sudha

Sur Sudha is not around any more, but the solo career of Bijaya Vaidya is.

Nepali Times

High fliers

Get ready for the pigeon invasion.

Nepali Times

The magic lake

Manang is magic, and there's no better way to catch it than walking up the lovely Q-cho.

Nepali Times

(De)constructing a Nepali icon

Bhanubhakta has been credited with making Nepali a unifying lingua franca, but some are not sure.

Nepali Times

Nilo, nilo gagan ma

It is difficult to pinpoint exactly when it all started. Some say it was after the explosive arrival of FM radio in Kathmandu, others say it…

Nepali Times

Planting rice with Krishna and Bhinmaya

"When there is a bright sun and the ground gets very warm, then there will be afternoon rain. The gods suck water from the ground with their rainbows to replenish the clouds in the eastern sky."

Nepali Times

Mud and Bike championship

The NMBA championship is the only recognised national level international-class mountain bike championship in Nepal.

Nepali Times

Different strokes

If, after viewing the show, you shut your eyes, the colours and forms are imprinted, as Nabokov's Humbert said of his muse, on the inside of your eyelids.

Nepali Times

Love in the time of AIDS

True to their names, Asha and Sharan represent a marriage of hope and refuge.

Nepali Times

Songs of Freedom

"The spirit is the common denominator and that's how people from different cultures relate to us."

Nepali Times

They speak for the trees

"Greedy people in Kathmandu want to steal our forests," says Hari Prasad Neupane, chairman of the Federation of Community Forest Users of Nepal.

Nepali Times

Sharing the load

There are no official estimates about the number of porters, and certainly no way of knowing how many porters have died or gone missing.

Nepali Times

Nepal’s biggest poubha mural

Poubha artists are set to create a huge mural inside Patan's Golden Temple, melding devotional art and architectural preservation.

Nepali Times

Shiva’s night

Thought you'd seen it all at the Kumbh Mela? Wait till you see Shivaratri at Pashupatinath. Next Wednesday avoid being crushed or looted, take a…

Nepali Times

Organic growth

Every Sunday and Wednesday morning, a group of vegetable farmers from Dadhikot village outside Bhaktapur wait for a pick-up van from…

Nepali Times

A devotional marathon

The Swasthani Brata is one month of fasting, prayer and penance. Not to mention the walking and rolling.

Nepali Times

Fire alarm

If there is anything scarier than a big blaze in the inner city areas, it is the state of our fire-fighting capacity.

Nepali Times

Keeping warm

The sahuji swears he's selling you an "original" heater. Soon, you're swearing at him-your room is still freezing.

Nepali Times

Charcoal and gold

Making charcoal isn't the most lucrative, green or legal enterprise, but in many villages on the Valley-rim, people have no choice but to keep at it.

Nepali Times

"Worth more alive than dead."

Serious efforts are underway to save Nepal's snow leopard population.

Nepali Times

Forbidden Fruit

Kathmandu has a new, irresistible aroma. The smell of Mustang apples.

Nepali Times

Bird and buffalo country

The birds haven't let us down this year. Nepal's best wetlands and biggest man-made reservoir are teeming with bird life, unlike the stricken…

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