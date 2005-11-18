Nepali Times

Then the Ring Road was completed in 1980 it looked futuristic. It took into account the projected growth in vehicular population and the…
Knowing the value of freedom after it's gone
Sur Sudha is not around any more, but the solo career of Bijaya Vaidya is.
Get ready for the pigeon invasion.
Manang is magic, and there's no better way to catch it than walking up the lovely Q-cho.
Bhanubhakta has been credited with making Nepali a unifying lingua franca, but some are not sure.
It is difficult to pinpoint exactly when it all started. Some say it was after the explosive arrival of FM radio in Kathmandu, others say it…
"When there is a bright sun and the ground gets very warm, then there will be afternoon rain. The gods suck water from the ground with their rainbows to replenish the clouds in the eastern sky."
The NMBA championship is the only recognised national level international-class mountain bike championship in Nepal.
If, after viewing the show, you shut your eyes, the colours and forms are imprinted, as Nabokov's Humbert said of his muse, on the inside of your eyelids.
True to their names, Asha and Sharan represent a marriage of hope and refuge.
"The spirit is the common denominator and that's how people from different cultures relate to us."
"Greedy people in Kathmandu want to steal our forests," says Hari Prasad Neupane, chairman of the Federation of Community Forest Users of Nepal.
There are no official estimates about the number of porters, and certainly no way of knowing how many porters have died or gone missing.
Poubha artists are set to create a huge mural inside Patan's Golden Temple, melding devotional art and architectural preservation.
Thought you'd seen it all at the Kumbh Mela? Wait till you see Shivaratri at Pashupatinath. Next Wednesday avoid being crushed or looted, take a…
Every Sunday and Wednesday morning, a group of vegetable farmers from Dadhikot village outside Bhaktapur wait for a pick-up van from…
The Swasthani Brata is one month of fasting, prayer and penance. Not to mention the walking and rolling.
If there is anything scarier than a big blaze in the inner city areas, it is the state of our fire-fighting capacity.
The sahuji swears he's selling you an "original" heater. Soon, you're swearing at him-your room is still freezing.
Making charcoal isn't the most lucrative, green or legal enterprise, but in many villages on the Valley-rim, people have no choice but to keep at it.
Serious efforts are underway to save Nepal's snow leopard population.
Kathmandu has a new, irresistible aroma. The smell of Mustang apples.
The birds haven't let us down this year. Nepal's best wetlands and biggest man-made reservoir are teeming with bird life, unlike the stricken…