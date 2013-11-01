Nepali Times

In hills and plains of central Nepal, people are too busy to get excited about elections
A doctor's selfless professional and personal effort has helped maintain the conscience of a humanitarian profession
The Maoists plan a massive show of force on May Day to put pressure on the army
MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA Already devastated by strikes and instability, the country's economy is taking a knockout blow from the Tharu shutdown of…
Madhesi ministers prove themselves powerless to effect change in the Tarai