Nepali Times
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Subhas Devkota

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Articles by Subhas Devkota

Nepali Times

Campaigning at harvest time

In hills and plains of central Nepal, people are too busy to get excited about elections

The healing touch

The healing touch

A doctor's selfless professional and personal effort has helped maintain the conscience of a humanitarian profession

Numbers game

Numbers game

The Maoists plan a massive show of force on May Day to put pressure on the army

Writing on the wall

Writing on the wall

MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA Already devastated by strikes and instability, the country's economy is taking a knockout blow from the Tharu shutdown of…

The Unrepresented

The Unrepresented

Madhesi ministers prove themselves powerless to effect change in the Tarai