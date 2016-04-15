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Michael Nishimura

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Articles by Michael Nishimura

Nepali Times

Pedalling the future

Bicyclists campaign to reclaim the streets of Kathmandu

Nepali Times

So you want to be a voluntourist?

Well-meaning foreigners are being duped by fake orphanages unknowingly contributing to a vicious cycle of abuse

Nepali Times

The solace of art

A unique crossborder art initiative tries to remember the tragedy and pay tribute to the earthquake victims

Nepali Times

Teaching the write way

Activist challenges notion that social service is solely for women

Nepali Times

The Mithila avatar

In 'Kalpavriksha', S C Suman implores us to imagine a more harmonious future for Nepal

Nepali Times

Between Syria and Nepal

Bassel Shreiqi and Sangita Lama find that love is more powerful than war