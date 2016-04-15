Nepali Times

Bicyclists campaign to reclaim the streets of Kathmandu
Well-meaning foreigners are being duped by fake orphanages unknowingly contributing to a vicious cycle of abuse
A unique crossborder art initiative tries to remember the tragedy and pay tribute to the earthquake victims
Activist challenges notion that social service is solely for women
In 'Kalpavriksha', S C Suman implores us to imagine a more harmonious future for Nepal
Bassel Shreiqi and Sangita Lama find that love is more powerful than war