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Rajendra Pradhan

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Articles by Rajendra Pradhan

More consultants the merrier

More consultants the merrier

Failures can always be blamed on inefficiency, corruption, dishonesty, exclusionary practices and stupid natives, never on the consultant

Nepali Times

The media’s ethnic gap

Madhesis are Nepalis and not just residents of the southern plains

First to come, first to go

First to come, first to go

Darwinism is at work in the absolute anarchy of Kathmandu's traffic

Nepali Times

Indifferent to differences

The myth of Nepal's ethnic, linguistic and religious tolerance

Nepali Times

Our cult of violence

The victory of good over evil must be enacted in the triumph of peace over violence

Nepali Times

Jatra of arson

Three of our freedoms were attacked on September First

Namaste or not?

Namaste or not?

Handshakes are more egalitarian than namastes