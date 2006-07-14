Nepali Times

Failures can always be blamed on inefficiency, corruption, dishonesty, exclusionary practices and stupid natives, never on the consultant
Madhesis are Nepalis and not just residents of the southern plains
Darwinism is at work in the absolute anarchy of Kathmandu's traffic
The myth of Nepal's ethnic, linguistic and religious tolerance
The victory of good over evil must be enacted in the triumph of peace over violence
Three of our freedoms were attacked on September First
Handshakes are more egalitarian than namastes