Nepali Times

Api-Saipal expects post-monsoon trekking boom after prime minister’s Facebook post
Journalist had to chant slogans against the prime minister to save himself during Nepal protests
As Britain mulls deploying Gurkha peacekeepers in Ukraine, more Nepalis die in battle
But despite that, known traffickers are absconding or have been let off because of political connections
The tragic end of Nepal’s remarkable record-holding mountaineering guide, Tenjen Sherpa
They call home from the battlefront to say they were not trained, and have not got the salaries promised
Battle hardened former Maoist fighter turns to entrepreneurship to change society
Double amputee Everest summiteer Hari Budha Magar becomes an inspiration for people in Nepal and globally
Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Mt Everest for the 27th time last week, but says younger Sherpas no longer want to be guides
A ban on littering at source is the only way to clean up the world's highest peaks
Expeditions impacted by rule to replace cargo helicopters with yak trains
Women left behind turn their homes into tourist destinations, as the menfolk migrate for work
All photos: BHADRA SHARMAThe cultures of Indigenous peoples across the world have traditionally depended on native plants and animals. It is…