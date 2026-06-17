Nepali Times

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Bhadra Sharma

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Articles by Bhadra Sharma

Nepal’s PM pushes trekking with viral post

Nepal’s PM pushes trekking with viral post

Api-Saipal expects post-monsoon trekking boom after prime minister’s Facebook post

Reporter's diary of 8-9 September

Reporter's diary of 8-9 September

Journalist had to chant slogans against the prime minister to save himself during Nepal protests

More Nepalis in Russian Army killed in action

More Nepalis in Russian Army killed in action

As Britain mulls deploying Gurkha peacekeepers in Ukraine, more Nepalis die in battle

Recruiters of Nepalis into Russian Army identified

Recruiters of Nepalis into Russian Army identified

But despite that, known traffickers are absconding or have been let off because of political connections

Tenjen Sherpa, a tribute

Tenjen Sherpa, a tribute

The tragic end of Nepal’s remarkable record-holding mountaineering guide, Tenjen Sherpa

Nepalis in the Russian Army want to quit

Nepalis in the Russian Army want to quit

They call home from the battlefront to say they were not trained, and have not got the salaries promised

Ex-guerrilla’s revolution in rural Nepal

Ex-guerrilla’s revolution in rural Nepal

Battle hardened former Maoist fighter turns to entrepreneurship to change society

The pinnacle of determination and courage

The pinnacle of determination and courage

Double amputee Everest summiteer Hari Budha Magar becomes an inspiration for people in Nepal and globally

“Without Sherpas, there is no mountaineering”

“Without Sherpas, there is no mountaineering”

Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Mt Everest for the 27th time last week, but says younger Sherpas no longer want to be guides

Nepal can’t keep up with trash building up on Everest

Nepal can’t keep up with trash building up on Everest

A ban on littering at source is the only way to clean up the world's highest peaks

Chopper vs Chauri below Everest

Chopper vs Chauri below Everest

Expeditions impacted by rule to replace cargo helicopters with yak trains

Vacant homes become homestays in Nepal

Vacant homes become homestays in Nepal

Women left behind turn their homes into tourist destinations, as the menfolk migrate for work

Chepang and their Chiuri

Chepang and their Chiuri

All photos: BHADRA SHARMAThe cultures of Indigenous peoples across the world have traditionally depended on native plants and animals. It is…