Nepali Times

A family which lost a mother possibly due to counterfeit cancer drugs takes hospital and doctors to court
A woman sacrifices her home to save the village from fire but has no recourse herself
The pro-monarchy unrest last week claimed two lives and injured many
Poor engineering in the mountains is killing people along Nepal’s highways
Menstrual discrimination has been harder to demolish than chhau sheds
Reservation has uplifted some of Nepal’s left out, but others are still underrepresented in the civil service
Two decades after Maoists promised prosperity, this Dalit village in Nepal has been forgotten
Desperation to migrate collides with excessive police force
A Dalit activist from Nepal gets global recognition for her struggle against systemic discrimination
Farmers from western Nepal, now prefer to migrate to the capital than to India