Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Dhanu Bishwakarma

Share:

Articles by Dhanu Bishwakarma

Drug dealers push fake medicine

Drug dealers push fake medicine

A family which lost a mother possibly due to counterfeit cancer drugs takes hospital and doctors to court

Ordinary Nepali's extraordinary sacrifice

Ordinary Nepali's extraordinary sacrifice

A woman sacrifices her home to save the village from fire but has no recourse herself

A Tale of Two Deaths

A Tale of Two Deaths

The pro-monarchy unrest last week claimed two lives and injured many

"The mountain fell on top of us"

"The mountain fell on top of us"

Poor engineering in the mountains is killing people along Nepal’s highways

Banning banishment is not enough

Banning banishment is not enough

Menstrual discrimination has been harder to demolish than chhau sheds

Reaffirming affirmative action

Reaffirming affirmative action

Reservation has uplifted some of Nepal’s left out, but others are still underrepresented in the civil service

Muktikot still waiting for liberation

Muktikot still waiting for liberation

Two decades after Maoists promised prosperity, this Dalit village in Nepal has been forgotten

Karnali to Korea dream dashed in Kathmandu

Karnali to Korea dream dashed in Kathmandu

Desperation to migrate collides with excessive police force

Saraswati casts net wide for justice

Saraswati casts net wide for justice

A Dalit activist from Nepal gets global recognition for her struggle against systemic discrimination

Kathmandu’s Little Bajura

Kathmandu’s Little Bajura

Farmers from western Nepal, now prefer to migrate to the capital than to India