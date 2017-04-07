Nepali Times

Because Sorthak village is located in Chitwan district, it has not received as much attention as neighbouring Gorkha.
"I fell in love with the creative process, and stayed on."
What was short in terms of stage props was made up through powerful performances delivered by the cast
Despite its popular cast and characteristic comic one-liners, it is as if this is too serious a subject to be laughing about
At festival time, Asan is not just full of shoppers but also tourists who come to observe the shoppers
Picturing Himalayan children and how little their lives have changed