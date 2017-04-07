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Raisa Pande

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Articles by Raisa Pande

Nepali Times

At the receiving end

Because Sorthak village is located in Chitwan district, it has not received as much attention as neighbouring Gorkha.

Nepali Times

A model designer

"I fell in love with the creative process, and stayed on."

Nepali Times

Anne Frank in Kathmandu

What was short in terms of stage props was made up through powerful performances delivered by the cast

Nepali Times

Chhakka Panja

Despite its popular cast and characteristic comic one-liners, it is as if this is too serious a subject to be laughing about

Nepali Times

Asan at Dasain

At festival time, Asan is not just full of shoppers but also tourists who come to observe the shoppers

Nepali Times

Children in time and space

Picturing Himalayan children and how little their lives have changed