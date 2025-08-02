Nepali Times

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Santosh Dahit

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Articles by Santosh Dahit

Visit Nepal in the monsoon

Visit Nepal in the monsoon

For decades tourists have been told to avoid Nepal in the rainy season, but in many ways it is the best time of year

From slave to freedom fighter

From slave to freedom fighter

Former-bonded child worker Urmila Chaudhary from Nepal among recipients of US State Department award

From slavery to salvation

From slavery to salvation

Children of Nepal’s former bonded labourers now carve out a new identity with professional careers

Dang turns dung into energy

Dang turns dung into energy

A town in Nepal sorts its trash to turn biodegradable bits into biogas for fuel and fertiliser

From serf to solicitor

From serf to solicitor

Urmila Chaudhari pursues a law degree to provide former bonded labourers like herself legal support

Nepali reaps peace dividend 17 years after war

Nepali reaps peace dividend 17 years after war

All photos: SANTOSH DAHIT/HIMALKHABARAt the peak of the Maoist conflict in 2002, Prem Kumari Pun fled her village in the mountains of Rolpa for…