Nepali Times

For decades tourists have been told to avoid Nepal in the rainy season, but in many ways it is the best time of year
Former-bonded child worker Urmila Chaudhary from Nepal among recipients of US State Department award
Children of Nepal’s former bonded labourers now carve out a new identity with professional careers
A town in Nepal sorts its trash to turn biodegradable bits into biogas for fuel and fertiliser
Urmila Chaudhari pursues a law degree to provide former bonded labourers like herself legal support
All photos: SANTOSH DAHIT/HIMALKHABARAt the peak of the Maoist conflict in 2002, Prem Kumari Pun fled her village in the mountains of Rolpa for…