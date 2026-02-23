Nepali Times

Nepal’s next government should be judged by the lives it saves, not by speeches and ribbon-cutting
Technology can facilitate essential care and well-being for the country’s growing elderly
Diabetes is rising among Nepalis, but almost half of the cases are undiagnosed
Household air pollution is a silent killer in Nepal, disproportionately affecting women and children
Researcher devises affordable scientific applications for Nepalis
Quality of instruction is bad in most of Nepal's schools, but textbooks and test contents are even worse
A worrying increase in autism among younger Nepalis means more support for patients and caregivers
With preparedness lax, it is now only personal protection (and luck) that will save Nepal from another serious outbreak
The number of Nepalis pledging to donate corneas is growing, giving the gift of sight to the vision impaired
With more nuclear families and seniors left in Nepal by children abroad, demand for hospice care grows
A change in Nepal’s ‘giving culture’ holds the key to revamping its healthcare
A shift to clean energy is long overdue in Nepal, not so much to save the planet but to save our economy