Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Yugottam Koirala

Share:

Articles by Yugottam Koirala

Nepal’s life or death election

Nepal’s life or death election

Nepal’s next government should be judged by the lives it saves, not by speeches and ribbon-cutting

Smart ageing is Nepal’s next frontier

Smart ageing is Nepal’s next frontier

Technology can facilitate essential care and well-being for the country’s growing elderly

A deadly sugar rush

A deadly sugar rush

Diabetes is rising among Nepalis, but almost half of the cases are undiagnosed

Breathing kills, even indoors

Breathing kills, even indoors

Household air pollution is a silent killer in Nepal, disproportionately affecting women and children

Nothing artificial about his intelligence

Nothing artificial about his intelligence

Researcher devises affordable scientific applications for Nepalis

Learning rubbish, memorising gibberish

Learning rubbish, memorising gibberish

Quality of instruction is bad in most of Nepal's schools, but textbooks and test contents are even worse

Why are autism cases rising in Nepal?

Why are autism cases rising in Nepal?

A worrying increase in autism among younger Nepalis means more support for patients and caregivers

Dengue danger returns with monsoon

Dengue danger returns with monsoon

With preparedness lax, it is now only personal protection (and luck) that will save Nepal from another serious outbreak

An eye for two eyes

An eye for two eyes

The number of Nepalis pledging to donate corneas is growing, giving the gift of sight to the vision impaired

Narrowing the gap for palliative care in Nepal

Narrowing the gap for palliative care in Nepal

With more nuclear families and seniors left in Nepal by children abroad, demand for hospice care grows

Altruistic healthcare models in Nepal

Altruistic healthcare models in Nepal

A change in Nepal’s ‘giving culture’ holds the key to revamping its healthcare

Nepal’s energy policy in 2023 and beyond

Nepal’s energy policy in 2023 and beyond

A shift to clean energy is long overdue in Nepal, not so much to save the planet but to save our economy