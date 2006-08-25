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Gaurab Raj Upadhaya

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Articles by Gaurab Raj Upadhaya

Ring in the new

Ring in the new

Telecom laws limp into the 21st century

Not doing too badly in IT outsourcing

Not doing too badly in IT outsourcing

Despite political instability, a power crisis and slow internet Nepal's dot coms come of age

Can Nepal do IT?

Can Nepal do IT?

When and how did IT become so central to the business and private lives of Nepalis? And where is it going? BINOD BHATTARAI

CAN Info Tech Ver 8.0

CAN Info Tech Ver 8.0

Get a glimpse of the inroads the 21st century is making in Nepal.

Nepali Times

The Palung story

An IT project in Makwanpur explores the possibility of getting young people talking and planning-for their future, and that of their village.

Nepali Times

A new web semantics

XML is the future of the World Wide Web, says Tim Berners Lee, inventor of the web.

Nepali Times

CAN Info-tech Ver 7.0 (Pentium IV required)

The 7th CAN Info-Tech trade show this week focuses on value-added services.

Nepali Times

This is IT

As research-oriented, software development jobs are difficult to get, Nepali companies are gunning for labour-intensive IT-enabled services.

Nepali Times

Who owns your domain?

How about sukulgunda.com or yokeho.com sorry, both taken.

Nepali Times

Nepal goes.com

Nepal has not yet entered the real e-conomy, but some businesses have already seen the future.