Nepali Times

Telecom laws limp into the 21st century
Despite political instability, a power crisis and slow internet Nepal's dot coms come of age
When and how did IT become so central to the business and private lives of Nepalis? And where is it going? BINOD BHATTARAI
Get a glimpse of the inroads the 21st century is making in Nepal.
An IT project in Makwanpur explores the possibility of getting young people talking and planning-for their future, and that of their village.
XML is the future of the World Wide Web, says Tim Berners Lee, inventor of the web.
The 7th CAN Info-Tech trade show this week focuses on value-added services.
As research-oriented, software development jobs are difficult to get, Nepali companies are gunning for labour-intensive IT-enabled services.
How about sukulgunda.com or yokeho.com sorry, both taken.
Nepal has not yet entered the real e-conomy, but some businesses have already seen the future.