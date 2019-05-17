Nepali Times

Dharma BudhaDharma Budha of Wai village of Bajura district gave birth to a baby three weeks ago inside a cowshed. She will stay in the dark,…
Ever since she was married at 14, Bishna Kala Thapa has either been preparing to give birth or recovering from delivery. Today, she is 41, and…
Yasodha Thapa of Chededaha returns home with her new born daughter. Ever since she was married at 14, Bishna Kala Thapa has either been…
In the remote mountains of western Nepal, women still deliver babies in dirty, cold and stuffy cowsheds