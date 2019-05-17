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Prakash Singh

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Articles by Prakash Singh

The curse of being new mothers

The curse of being new mothers

Dharma BudhaDharma Budha of Wai village of Bajura district gave birth to a baby three weeks ago inside a cowshed. She will stay in the dark,…

Nepali Times

Baby factory

Ever since she was married at 14, Bishna Kala Thapa has either been preparing to give birth or recovering from delivery. Today, she is 41, and…

Nepali Times

Baby Factory

Yasodha Thapa of Chededaha returns home with her new born daughter. Ever since she was married at 14, Bishna Kala Thapa has either been…

Nepali Times

The gods will be angry

In the remote mountains of western Nepal, women still deliver babies in dirty, cold and stuffy cowsheds