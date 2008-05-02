Nepali Times

Bollywood's quest for substance was noble but doomed to failure
Love and literature in the time of revolution
Ecological and economic inequities in Tanzania
Wes Anderson's passage to India
A regal romance, an epic bore
An American drama of oil and religion
Stunning filmmaking atones for narrative shortcomings
Nachle and Taare speak the language of value and whimsy
A masterpiece of war and politics that left a nation reeling
Not just mountains this year
"At least they know that we know"
Romantic schoolgirl battles racism when her moment of stardom beckons
Chak De India makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you proud (to be Indian)
This Korean sequel tramples the egos of male gangsters across East Asia
1918-2007
Kathmandu's Korean wave purveys the discreet charms of domination
And as in the real world, idealistic or charismatic figures get all the screen time
The stage doesn't translate perfectly into cinema-and that's not always a bad thing
A rare film that portrays children as complex characters
Individual histories and empathy are complicated affairs
In film, we'll always have Paris-unfortunately