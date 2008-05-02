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Diwas KC

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Articles by Diwas KC

Wah, kya ishtyle hai!

Wah, kya ishtyle hai!

Bollywood's quest for substance was noble but doomed to failure

Petit bourgeois pride and prejudice

Petit bourgeois pride and prejudice

Love and literature in the time of revolution

Big fish

Big fish

Ecological and economic inequities in Tanzania

Oriental affectation, Occidental disaffection

Oriental affectation, Occidental disaffection

Wes Anderson's passage to India

Mughal-e-Hindustani

Mughal-e-Hindustani

A regal romance, an epic bore

Bloody capitalist

Bloody capitalist

An American drama of oil and religion

Sins of the sister

Sins of the sister

Stunning filmmaking atones for narrative shortcomings

Outside the box

Outside the box

Nachle and Taare speak the language of value and whimsy

Riveting realism

Riveting realism

A masterpiece of war and politics that left a nation reeling

Nepali Times

Kimff 2007

Not just mountains this year

Bamako

Bamako

"At least they know that we know"

Dancing queen

Dancing queen

Romantic schoolgirl battles racism when her moment of stardom beckons

Feel-good nationalism

Feel-good nationalism

Chak De India makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you proud (to be Indian)

My wife is a gangster, too

My wife is a gangster, too

This Korean sequel tramples the egos of male gangsters across East Asia

INGMAR BERGMAN

INGMAR BERGMAN

1918-2007

Girl beats boy

Girl beats boy

Kathmandu's Korean wave purveys the discreet charms of domination

Art mirrors life

Art mirrors life

And as in the real world, idealistic or charismatic figures get all the screen time

Learned behaviour

Learned behaviour

The stage doesn't translate perfectly into cinema-and that's not always a bad thing

Worlds within worlds

Worlds within worlds

A rare film that portrays children as complex characters

Do you dare to care?

Do you dare to care?

Individual histories and empathy are complicated affairs

Cheap sho(r)ts

Cheap sho(r)ts

In film, we'll always have Paris-unfortunately