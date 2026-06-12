Nepali Times

A prime minister who communicates with the outside world through nocturnal trash posts
Under a rapper prime minister who is also defence minister, military builds aura to boost recruitment
'Homie Minister' Sudan Gurung’s exit is the first real verdict on what happens when auramaxxing collides with accountability
How did an election symbol like the Bell jump off a ballot paper and become weaponised for generational shame?
You do not need a cyber forensics degree, you need a different set of instincts
Forget the candidate’s manifesto, just post their memes
GenZ uprisings everywhere look the same because the digital visuals offered a new language for youth to organise
A Facebook page started by a student to inform citizens about power cuts and political shutdowns has in 11 short years grown into Nepal’s most…