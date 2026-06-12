Nepali Times

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Nobel Rimal

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Articles by Nobel Rimal

Nepal's PM's PM finsta

Nepal's PM's PM finsta

A prime minister who communicates with the outside world through nocturnal trash posts

Nepali Army's vibe video goes viral

Nepali Army's vibe video goes viral

Under a rapper prime minister who is also defence minister, military builds aura to boost recruitment

When Aura meets Audit

When Aura meets Audit

'Homie Minister' Sudan Gurung’s exit is the first real verdict on what happens when auramaxxing collides with accountability

Nobody ran the campaign. That is why it worked.

Nobody ran the campaign. That is why it worked.

How did an election symbol like the Bell jump off a ballot paper and become weaponised for generational shame?

Spot AI generated election videos

Spot AI generated election videos

You do not need a cyber forensics degree, you need a different set of instincts

Nepal’s AI-generated election

Nepal’s AI-generated election

Forget the candidate’s manifesto, just post their memes

Meme movements

Meme movements

GenZ uprisings everywhere look the same because the digital visuals offered a new language for youth to organise

RONB's media model, decade in the making

RONB's media model, decade in the making

A Facebook page started by a student to inform citizens about power cuts and political shutdowns has in 11 short years grown into Nepal’s most…