Nepali Times

A classic American coming-of-age film about a young girl named Christine who insists on being called Lady Bird for the sake of her own individualit
Black Panther is as good as they get in terms of the Marvel cinematic universe thus far
Equipped with gore, horror, thrills, secrets, and mysteries,the film never bores
The film is made as an ode to the resistance movement against the Japanese takeover over of Korea that stretched over decades in the early 20th Century
Watch The Beguiled if you want to support the smaller films that actually make cinema so much more interesting
Encapsulating the essentials of love, familial and romantic, as well as the deep bond between parents and children, The Big Sick takes a trope and makes it real
Logan Lucky is a surprise from beginning to end
For those sick of mediocre sequels, this is not one of them.
There is always a sense that we are watching a would-be ‘masterpiece,’ with Nolan intensely at the helm trying his damnedest to bring home an Oscar for making a film about a suitably heavy subject
In no particular order, here are five of the funniest, most entertaining films of 2017
Two and a half hours fly by with jokes, homages, great action sequences that are designed as set pieces but are so organic to the film that they fit right in
This is a great film for fans, but an even better one for those not acquainted with the great Hercule Poirot
The second season is pure pleasure because we finally have the time to get to know our characters better, even as creepy things start to stir
The thing that Justice League has going for it is that it is short and rather sweet at just two hours in length
Atomic Blonde is a fast, fun, and completely explosive, unapologetic ode to the kind of stylised violence that gets our adrenaline pumping
The seventeenth film in the Marvel universe and the third installation of the Thor series, Thor: Ragnarok is worth seeing
Viceroy’s House while not perfect, is a difficult, essential, reminder of what might happen to us.
While this is a good film it is not a great one, neither visually nor in terms of plot or introduction of new character
A sublime, sometimes nightmarish work of art, unlike any other I have seen before
Big Little Lies is a longer, better version of Gone Girl and Wild, both wildly successful films
A film about Wall Street, naked ambition, passion, hard work, betrayal and one woman’s grasp on her own integrity as things start to fall apart.
A series about a woman detective who is imperfect but courageous
You may not like Split but it will leave you wondering for hours to come
For people who love animals, have pets at home that they think of as friends rather than furry creatures to be kicked around, and cannot bear to see living creatures suffer, then Okja is a painful must.