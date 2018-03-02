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Sophia Pande

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Articles by Sophia Pande

Nepali Times

Lady bird

A classic American coming-of-age film about a young girl named Christine who insists on being called Lady Bird for the sake of her own individualit

Nepali Times

Black Panther

Black Panther is as good as they get in terms of the Marvel cinematic universe thus far

Nepali Times

The Cloverfield Paradox

Equipped with gore, horror, thrills, secrets, and mysteries,the film never bores

Nepali Times

The Age of Shadows

The film is made as an ode to the resistance movement against the Japanese takeover over of Korea that stretched over decades in the early 20th Century

Nepali Times

The Beguiled

Watch The Beguiled if you want to support the smaller films that actually make cinema so much more interesting

Nepali Times

The Big Sick

Encapsulating the essentials of love, familial and romantic, as well as the deep bond between parents and children, The Big Sick takes a trope and makes it real

Nepali Times

Logan Lucky

Logan Lucky is a surprise from beginning to end

Nepali Times

Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle

For those sick of mediocre sequels, this is not one of them.

Nepali Times

Dunkirk

There is always a sense that we are watching a would-be ‘masterpiece,’ with Nolan intensely at the helm trying his damnedest to bring home an Oscar for making a film about a suitably heavy subject

Nepali Times

Best of 2017

In no particular order, here are five of the funniest, most entertaining films of 2017

Nepali Times

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Two and a half hours fly by with jokes, homages, great action sequences that are designed as set pieces but are so organic to the film that they fit right in

Nepali Times

Murder on the Orient Express

This is a great film for fans, but an even better one for those not acquainted with the great Hercule Poirot

Nepali Times

Stranger things season 2

The second season is pure pleasure because we finally have the time to get to know our characters better, even as creepy things start to stir

Nepali Times

Justice League

The thing that Justice League has going for it is that it is short and rather sweet at just two hours in length

Nepali Times

Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde is a fast, fun, and completely explosive, unapologetic ode to the kind of stylised violence that gets our adrenaline pumping

Nepali Times

Thor: Ragnarok

The seventeenth film in the Marvel universe and the third installation of the Thor series, Thor: Ragnarok is worth seeing

Nepali Times

Viceroy’s House

Viceroy’s House while not perfect, is a difficult, essential, reminder of what might happen to us.

Nepali Times

Blade Runner 2049

While this is a good film it is not a great one, neither visually nor in terms of plot or introduction of new character

Nepali Times

The Handmaid's Tale

A sublime, sometimes nightmarish work of art, unlike any other I have seen before

Nepali Times

Big little lies

Big Little Lies is a longer, better version of Gone Girl and Wild, both wildly successful films

Nepali Times

Equity

A film about Wall Street, naked ambition, passion, hard work, betrayal and one woman’s grasp on her own integrity as things start to fall apart.

Nepali Times

Top of the Lake: China Girl

A series about a woman detective who is imperfect but courageous

Nepali Times

Split

You may not like Split but it will leave you wondering for hours to come

Nepali Times

Okja

For people who love animals, have pets at home that they think of as friends rather than furry creatures to be kicked around, and cannot bear to see living creatures suffer, then Okja is a painful must.

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