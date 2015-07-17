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Anagha Neelakantan

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Articles by Anagha Neelakantan

Nepali Times

Cheeky, provocative

May a diverse clutch of clever, witty, young writers always find room under Nepali Times's tent

Disappeared, dead or alive

Disappeared, dead or alive

On 15 February Gorkhapatra carried four pages of names in fine print. They were a list of Nepalis disappeared in the conflict compiled by the…

Baby bajar

Baby bajar

THOMAS BELL In the cramped Anamnagar office of an adoption broker and his dusty orphanage in Ratopul, Nepali Times this week made arrangements…

Big questions

Big questions

What's a constituent assembly? Who can we trust to run Nepal?

Into the fray

Into the fray

UNMIN, better get used to this new acronym

Air dashing with crack sleuths

Air dashing with crack sleuths

CHENNAI - A short visit to southern climes has been a good opportunity to review my last close acquaintance with a South Asian city where crab…

Nepali Times

For the love of a guru

The Guru of Love is a more mature work than Arresting God.

Nepali Times

At 50, Zakir Hussain completes a full circle

"I was the first person in Bombay to have a ghetto blaster. I walked around with it on my shoulder, playing 'Light my fire'."

Nepali Times

Mountains and movies

Next week, the first-ever international mountain film festival starts in the cultural capital of the highest mountain range in the world.