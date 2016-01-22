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Sarthak Mani Sharma

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Articles by Sarthak Mani Sharma

Nepali Times

A warm gesture

Youth-led groups are directing ways to help earthquake victims this winter

Nepali Times

Ham radio to the rescue

Amateur radio can be a vital source of information in the aftermath of future disasters

Nepali Times

Inside corridors of power

A sober screen adaptation of political leadership beset by familiar problems that plague the country today

Nepali Times

Democracy and the demographic shift

The movement of Nepal’s population within the country is having a profound impact on its politics

Nepali Times

Phalano Coffeeghar

Phalano Coffeeghar is a welcome respite from the usually over-priced eateries around Pulchok and Jhamel.

Nepali Times

Not just talking peace

Nepali artists are participating in a global peace event in London with international celebrities

Nepali Times

Big Daddy

A zippy new place that serves mostly burgers and steaks

Nepali Times

Conservation trophies

In Nepal, a debate rages over whether trophy hunting is the ideal way to earn revenue for conservation

Nepali Times

TAZA

Tasty dishes, lively atmosphere and most reasonable prices

Nepali Times

HERO

Hero abounds with unrealistic dialogues and actions

Nepali Times

Queen of Earth

The movie tries to unpeel the complexities of its characters, but because it doesn’t tell us everything, it leaves most of the unpeeling to us.

Nepali Times

Bodhi Books and Bakes

A quiet, snug place that titillates the appetites of both the epicurean and the erudite.

Nepali Times

Help from far

Former US Army surgeon, Wan Shaw Pong has pledged $50,000 to help rebuild all 50 homes in Lele, Lalitpur District

Nepali Times

High time to lift ban

Nepal may need to rethink its 40-year-old law banning the cultivation of cannabis

Nepali Times

Durbar Restaurant

Dining at Durbar Restaurant should be part of a whole-day visit

Nepali Times

U r welcome, wanna cu ASAP 4 a drink

Textbooks in Nepal’s schools aren’t just outdated, they are outrageously bad

Nepali Times

Jump-starting the economy

... but strong leadership and an independent Reconstruction Authority needed first

Nepali Times

Protecting the ruins

The earthquake has raised fresh fears of a surge in theft of Kathmandu’s religious objects

Resurrecting Kasthamandap

Resurrecting Kasthamandap

The shrine after which Kathmandu was named withstood many quakes in the last 900 years but came down in this one.