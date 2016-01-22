Nepali Times

Youth-led groups are directing ways to help earthquake victims this winter
Amateur radio can be a vital source of information in the aftermath of future disasters
A sober screen adaptation of political leadership beset by familiar problems that plague the country today
The movement of Nepal’s population within the country is having a profound impact on its politics
Phalano Coffeeghar is a welcome respite from the usually over-priced eateries around Pulchok and Jhamel.
Nepali artists are participating in a global peace event in London with international celebrities
A zippy new place that serves mostly burgers and steaks
In Nepal, a debate rages over whether trophy hunting is the ideal way to earn revenue for conservation
Tasty dishes, lively atmosphere and most reasonable prices
Hero abounds with unrealistic dialogues and actions
The movie tries to unpeel the complexities of its characters, but because it doesn’t tell us everything, it leaves most of the unpeeling to us.
A quiet, snug place that titillates the appetites of both the epicurean and the erudite.
Former US Army surgeon, Wan Shaw Pong has pledged $50,000 to help rebuild all 50 homes in Lele, Lalitpur District
Nepal may need to rethink its 40-year-old law banning the cultivation of cannabis
Dining at Durbar Restaurant should be part of a whole-day visit
Textbooks in Nepal’s schools aren’t just outdated, they are outrageously bad
... but strong leadership and an independent Reconstruction Authority needed first
The earthquake has raised fresh fears of a surge in theft of Kathmandu’s religious objects
The shrine after which Kathmandu was named withstood many quakes in the last 900 years but came down in this one.