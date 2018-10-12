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Lucia De Vries

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Articles by Lucia De Vries

The Gangster of Love

The Gangster of Love

When Nepal became a destination for overland travelers in the 1960s, one young man was ready: Trilochan Shrestha, probably Nepal’s first hippie.…

Drones to the rescue

Drones to the rescue

Mahabir Pun’s National Innovation Centre tests medicopters to treat patients in remote areashttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68bfHWIQgIn an…

Nepali Times

The Kathmandu Chorale turns 35

“A collective friendship built upon the love of music and globalisation at its best.”

Nepali Times

Being taken for a ride

We need to better manage human-elephant conflict, understand the elephant’s value in the wild for the eco-system, and step away from exploiting them in captivity

Nepali Times

On solid ground

The earthquake changed the lives of three friends forever

Nepali Times

War is the crime

Photographer Stephen Champion goes from covering war between men to war on nature

Nepali Times

Born to be free

Instead of riding them to observe wildlife, elephants themselves are now tourist attractions

Nepali Times

Brick by brick

How Sanogaun’s women are rebuilding better quake-resistant homes

Nepali Times

Walking the holy river

One man's journey to trace the 160 or so traditional bathing places along the now-polluted river

Nepali Times

Healing together

Religious organisations show solidarity with earthquake survivors

Nepali Times

Circumambulating with Swayambu Billy

On the trails of Gunadhya with the yoga teacher who translated 'Nepala-Mahatmya'

Nepali Times

Overkill in Gadhimai

Two divergent perspectives on the mass sacrifice of animals at Gadhimai on 27 November

Nepali Times

Life in paint

A former Freak Street icon uses art to reflect on social issues

Nepali Times

Working elephants rise up, you have nothing to lose but chains

PICS: BIKRAM RAI Man Kali is a 35-year-old working elephant in Chitwan. She and her two off-spring, eight-year old Prakriti Kali and seven-month…

Blood bricks

Blood bricks

A new certification system for bricks aims to remove exploiting and pollution from brick-baking

Through our eyes

Through our eyes

Former child soldiers have a lot more to say than their erstwhile leaders

Yikes, e-bikes!

Yikes, e-bikes!

New year resolution: buy an electric bike

Nepali Times

Dana’s gift

An abandoned woman who brought compassion and humanity to everyone

Nepali Times

Mukesh’s Movement

How to name a revolution

Kukur-sukur ra car-sar

Kukur-sukur ra car-sar

The outbreak of double-barrelled words in Nepali is getting out of hand

Picturing war

Picturing war

Can anyone look at these pictures and continue the killing?

Little heroes

Little heroes

No child should ever be sent home without treatment for lack of money or information

Final farewell in a distant land

Final farewell in a distant land

How did a popular university graduate from Myagdi end up jumping off a bridge in Belgium?

Kathmandu’s street cattle

Kathmandu’s street cattle

May Lord Pashupatinath have mercy on the holy cows of Kathmandu.