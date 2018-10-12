Nepali Times

When Nepal became a destination for overland travelers in the 1960s, one young man was ready: Trilochan Shrestha, probably Nepal’s first hippie.…
Mahabir Pun’s National Innovation Centre tests medicopters to treat patients in remote areashttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68bfHWIQgIn an…
“A collective friendship built upon the love of music and globalisation at its best.”
We need to better manage human-elephant conflict, understand the elephant’s value in the wild for the eco-system, and step away from exploiting them in captivity
The earthquake changed the lives of three friends forever
Photographer Stephen Champion goes from covering war between men to war on nature
Instead of riding them to observe wildlife, elephants themselves are now tourist attractions
How Sanogaun’s women are rebuilding better quake-resistant homes
One man's journey to trace the 160 or so traditional bathing places along the now-polluted river
Religious organisations show solidarity with earthquake survivors
On the trails of Gunadhya with the yoga teacher who translated 'Nepala-Mahatmya'
Two divergent perspectives on the mass sacrifice of animals at Gadhimai on 27 November
A former Freak Street icon uses art to reflect on social issues
PICS: BIKRAM RAI Man Kali is a 35-year-old working elephant in Chitwan. She and her two off-spring, eight-year old Prakriti Kali and seven-month…
A new certification system for bricks aims to remove exploiting and pollution from brick-baking
Former child soldiers have a lot more to say than their erstwhile leaders
New year resolution: buy an electric bike
An abandoned woman who brought compassion and humanity to everyone
How to name a revolution
The outbreak of double-barrelled words in Nepali is getting out of hand
Can anyone look at these pictures and continue the killing?
No child should ever be sent home without treatment for lack of money or information
How did a popular university graduate from Myagdi end up jumping off a bridge in Belgium?
May Lord Pashupatinath have mercy on the holy cows of Kathmandu.