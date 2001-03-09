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Sujata Tuladhar

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Articles by Sujata Tuladhar

Nepali Times

Kathmandu’s red hot melting pot

There is no specific food that could be termed Nepali except the generic daal bhat tarkari, but there are plenty of dishes whose mere mention…

Nepali Times

Rana renaissance

The rather masterful reproduction of Rana-era structures in Baber Mahal Revisited is about copying intelligently.

Nepali Times

Edifice complex

A house is not just a home, a business complex is not just an office: both speak volumes about the level of respect for their surroundings and the cultural awareness of a city and its people.

Nepali Times

The past with a future

what's a lovingly restored 18th-century palace doing with a spectacular collection of rare artefacts from Tibet, India and the western Himalaya?…

Nepali Times

Tourism up in smoke

Tourism is good for the country. Strikes are bad for tourism. Ergo, strikes are bad for the country.

Nepali Times

Ask not what computers can do for you, but what you can do with them

It is so familiar. You put your lifetime's saving into a stateof- the-art computer with a Viper graphics card, the mother of all motherboards,…

Nepali Times

Return of the gods

Nepal's stolen religious images are coming home.

Nepali Times

Patan fee fiasco

Instead of helping, Patan fees are hurting tourism.

Nepali Times

Chariot of ire

The last day of its two-month journey around Patan, the Rato Machhendranath chariot had only another 30 metres to go. Unfortunately, one of the…