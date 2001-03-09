Nepali Times

There is no specific food that could be termed Nepali except the generic daal bhat tarkari, but there are plenty of dishes whose mere mention…
The rather masterful reproduction of Rana-era structures in Baber Mahal Revisited is about copying intelligently.
A house is not just a home, a business complex is not just an office: both speak volumes about the level of respect for their surroundings and the cultural awareness of a city and its people.
what's a lovingly restored 18th-century palace doing with a spectacular collection of rare artefacts from Tibet, India and the western Himalaya?…
Tourism is good for the country. Strikes are bad for tourism. Ergo, strikes are bad for the country.
It is so familiar. You put your lifetime's saving into a stateof- the-art computer with a Viper graphics card, the mother of all motherboards,…
Nepal's stolen religious images are coming home.
Instead of helping, Patan fees are hurting tourism.
The last day of its two-month journey around Patan, the Rato Machhendranath chariot had only another 30 metres to go. Unfortunately, one of the…