Nepali Times

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gJ5nQ9P6gwWhen a group of passionate rock climbers, trail runners, mountain bikers, and event managers came…
All photos: SIKUMA RAIOriginally from India, crafted with a French twist, made in the US, and served in Nepal. It is the award winning franchise…
Pan fried salmon in Teriyaki sauce With the Chinese New Year, the Chinese Spring Festival has arrived in Nepal as well. This is the year of the…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5f8s9Ed928Shakha Ratna Rai, 61, was at Kathmandu Airport last month, waiting to return to the UK after a family…
Kiran Joshi at the Incessant Rain studio. Photos: SIKUMA RAIJust when Kiran Joshi was trying to get more business for his Incessant Rain…
Villa SuiteNew high rise hotels are sprouting like mushrooms all over Kathmandu, and particularly the tourist hub of Thamel is seeing a boom in…
All the food at Happy Singh Da Dhaba tastes so different that one wonders if it is really Punjabi food. The dishes here do not have a strong…
Gyakok can be modified according to guests’ choice: vegetarian or non-vegetarian, rice or noodles and types of meat and veggies.Momo, thukpa,…
https://youtu.be/-pr72QL_ScEAfter serving as a toy for the rich, for making an environmental statement, or be a hobby, electric cars have…
Many Hotel Yak and Yeti frequenters were saddened when the Chimney Restaurant founded by the legendary Boris Lissanevitch was closed last year.…
Thai cultural dance performance by studentsInside the new Fairfield by Marriott in Thamel, there are traditional Thai umbrellas, lanterns and…
Photo: EELUM DIXITWhen immigration officials at Dubai or Kuala Lumpur airports saw a green Nepali passport they automatically used to look for…
Aroma TherapyOn his two smartphones with two SIM cards each, Bhuwan Phaiju gets more than 150 calls a day. It disrupts his interviews, meetings,…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYmgDIkIIEwLike many Nepali housemothers, Bhimi Gurung spent her life preparing three meals a day and bringing…
If readers have seen the trailer of Alpha, they will know the story. Set 20,000 years ago somewhere in present-day Europe, a boy named Keda, who…
TURKISH AIRLINESTurkish Airlines will soon resume daily flights on the Kathmandu-Istanbul sector for the first time since the April 2015…
Photo: SHRADDHA SABURI HEALTH SERVICEAs a married, working woman with a child, it was impossible for Jasmine Bajracharya to take days off to…
Photo: GOPEN RAIThe stereotype of professional accountants is that they are boring. Lower pass rates and tedious subject matter, where students…
In 1753, in a small town located in the heart of Germany’s western Sauerland region, farmer Antonius Cramer was told to pay tax when the beer he…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaEnGCn6SeQ&t=38sRows of palm trees greet visitors on arrival, lining both sides of the driveway to the entrance…
In his third year of participating in the Turkish Airlines ENGAGE Empowering League, something unusual happened in Beg Tamang’s wheelchair…
Environmental pollution is not Nepal’s only problem. Citizens around the globe share social, economic and developmental problems. If our…
It is a great downer when you have to be in the kitchen during a much anticipated World Cup match. You want to watch the exciting game, but you…
https://youtu.be/DMUFXGzaWRkAs you walk through an entrance resembling India Gate accompanied by the strains of street music, you will be…