Nepali Times

Girijababu's impatience with the left's timidity before royalty may carry a deeper meaning.
Don't let the ugliness blind you to the elegance of the moment.
With at least a quarter of kangresi MPs always in his pocket, Khum Bahadur Khadka determined the shape of post-1990 politics.
We're using too many hard words for soft arguments.
Most Nepalis speak better Hindi than former Indian prime minister HD Deve Gowda.
Memo to: The People From: Peace
The political purposes of donors are becoming more pronounced.
When more Nepalis believe democracy is at greater risk from the palace than from the Maoists, it's not difficult to gauge the scale of Narayanhity's PR problem.
Why not enshrine the right to rebel against an odious order as a basic human right?
Nepalis should never be forced to choose between peace and liberty.
How many of us want the list made public so we can rate the accuracy of our personal rosters of sleaze-bags?
Political leaders appear as clueless as the rest of us when it comes to what happens next.
Extrapolate human nature to the international security system and you will discover how easily power seeks to match power.
Regardless of how Surya Bahadur Thapa's effort to provide an enduring liberal democratic character to the RPP plays out, you can't ignore his robust record.
Professional leaders carry sharper bestial instincts than the pack of political animals that follow them.
Our rush to forgive or forget the past must not be allowed to obscure its lessons.
From here on, behind-the-scenes manoeuvrings can only foment misfortune.
Nepal has become a dynamite stick between two boulders.
What if the army brass views ineffective civilian control as going against its fundamental interests?
The run-up to the UML's Janakpur convention may yet throw up a reformer.
If the monarchy, the political parties and the Maoists are all so steadfastly on the peoples' side, how come we feel so abandoned?
Image makeovers seem to be underway.
The imperatives for peace are pressing.
When this is the best bunch of leaders the country could find, you know who the joke's on.