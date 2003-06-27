Nepali Times

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Puskar Bhusal

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Articles by Puskar Bhusal

Why they love to hate GP

Why they love to hate GP

Girijababu's impatience with the left's timidity before royalty may carry a deeper meaning.

The Road to Mandale

The Road to Mandale

Don't let the ugliness blind you to the elegance of the moment.

Rearranging the furniture

Rearranging the furniture

With at least a quarter of kangresi MPs always in his pocket, Khum Bahadur Khadka determined the shape of post-1990 politics.

Mind our language

Mind our language

We're using too many hard words for soft arguments.

Love thy neighbour

Love thy neighbour

Most Nepalis speak better Hindi than former Indian prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

Peace epistle

Peace epistle

Memo to: The People From: Peace

Meddle tally

Meddle tally

The political purposes of donors are becoming more pronounced.

Kingcraft

Kingcraft

When more Nepalis believe democracy is at greater risk from the palace than from the Maoists, it's not difficult to gauge the scale of Narayanhity's PR problem.

Right to rebel

Right to rebel

Why not enshrine the right to rebel against an odious order as a basic human right?

The middle muddle

The middle muddle

Nepalis should never be forced to choose between peace and liberty.

JIPC’s 2,000

JIPC’s 2,000

How many of us want the list made public so we can rate the accuracy of our personal rosters of sleaze-bags?

Peace jitters

Peace jitters

Political leaders appear as clueless as the rest of us when it comes to what happens next.

The good baddies

The good baddies

Extrapolate human nature to the international security system and you will discover how easily power seeks to match power.

A brave sun

A brave sun

Regardless of how Surya Bahadur Thapa's effort to provide an enduring liberal democratic character to the RPP plays out, you can't ignore his robust record.

Central commanders

Central commanders

Professional leaders carry sharper bestial instincts than the pack of political animals that follow them.

Healing hands

Healing hands

Our rush to forgive or forget the past must not be allowed to obscure its lessons.

Peace pitfalls

Peace pitfalls

From here on, behind-the-scenes manoeuvrings can only foment misfortune.

Guns n’ choppers

Guns n’ choppers

Nepal has become a dynamite stick between two boulders.

Loyal Nepalese Army

Loyal Nepalese Army

What if the army brass views ineffective civilian control as going against its fundamental interests?

Communist manifestation

Communist manifestation

The run-up to the UML's Janakpur convention may yet throw up a reformer.

All for the people

All for the people

If the monarchy, the political parties and the Maoists are all so steadfastly on the peoples' side, how come we feel so abandoned?

Split personalities

Split personalities

Image makeovers seem to be underway.

People’s peace

People’s peace

The imperatives for peace are pressing.

Ire alarm

Ire alarm

When this is the best bunch of leaders the country could find, you know who the joke's on.

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