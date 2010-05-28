Nepali Times

Haphazard real estate development threatens environmental disaster
The on again off again ban on sand and stone exports to India has all but wiped out local crusher industries
Poor regulation is costing legal water bottlers and consumers dearly
The government doesn't seem to care about Kathmandu's worsening air pollution
Duty-free facility or not, the government must face up to homemade problems in the garment industry
Loyola Talim Sewa gets to grips with the stress of modern-day Nepali living
Rising land prices have hit Kathmandu's farms hard
"The government needs to take a more holistic approach or the crunch could recur"
Congestion at Tribhuvan International Airport
Cooperatives, private donors and charities can offer alternatives to shoddy state services and their costly private counterparts
Urbanisation is changing relations between and within Nepali communities
Nepal's cricketers have done well despite limited resources
Education reform may backfire without calculated investments
A former homeless child helps educate street children in Kathmandu
Adding an hour and fifteen minutes to NST could reduce loadshedding
One charity has inspired thousands of Nepalis abroad to help Nepal
Swine flu cases may rise this Dasain but the government hasn't stepped up preparations
KIRAN PANDAY "Where are they?" wonders Pramada Shah of Animal Nepal as we wade through shrubbery in a community forest adjoining Animal Nepal's…
A wide-ranging collection still misses the point
Stunning new wildlife discoveries in the eastern Himalaya
The electric bicycle holds potential for Kathmandu and the Tarai
Nepal's monetary authority is helpless against soaring inflation
Kathmandu makes an uneasy transition to apartment-living