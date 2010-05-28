Nepali Times

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Suvayu Dev Pant

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Articles by Suvayu Dev Pant

Urban crush

Urban crush

Haphazard real estate development threatens environmental disaster

Crushed

Crushed

The on again off again ban on sand and stone exports to India has all but wiped out local crusher industries

Troubled waters

Troubled waters

Poor regulation is costing legal water bottlers and consumers dearly

Lost in the smog

Lost in the smog

The government doesn't seem to care about Kathmandu's worsening air pollution

A fraying trade

A fraying trade

Duty-free facility or not, the government must face up to homemade problems in the garment industry

Teaching happiness

Teaching happiness

Loyola Talim Sewa gets to grips with the stress of modern-day Nepali living

Patchwork city

Patchwork city

Rising land prices have hit Kathmandu's farms hard

Money matters

Money matters

"The government needs to take a more holistic approach or the crunch could recur"

Snailport

Snailport

Congestion at Tribhuvan International Airport

Middle ways

Middle ways

Cooperatives, private donors and charities can offer alternatives to shoddy state services and their costly private counterparts

Rural upheaval

Rural upheaval

Urbanisation is changing relations between and within Nepali communities

Our boys

Our boys

Nepal's cricketers have done well despite limited resources

Smarter reforms

Smarter reforms

Education reform may backfire without calculated investments

Miracle in Kalimati

Miracle in Kalimati

A former homeless child helps educate street children in Kathmandu

Tampering with time

Tampering with time

Adding an hour and fifteen minutes to NST could reduce loadshedding

Inspiration, inc.

Inspiration, inc.

One charity has inspired thousands of Nepalis abroad to help Nepal

Dasain fever

Dasain fever

Swine flu cases may rise this Dasain but the government hasn't stepped up preparations

Braying for help

Braying for help

KIRAN PANDAY "Where are they?" wonders Pramada Shah of Animal Nepal as we wade through shrubbery in a community forest adjoining Animal Nepal's…

Security beyond the security sector

Security beyond the security sector

A wide-ranging collection still misses the point

A Himalayan treasure trove

A Himalayan treasure trove

Stunning new wildlife discoveries in the eastern Himalaya

Electric city

Electric city

The electric bicycle holds potential for Kathmandu and the Tarai

Waiting game

Waiting game

Nepal's monetary authority is helpless against soaring inflation

A flat life

A flat life

Kathmandu makes an uneasy transition to apartment-living