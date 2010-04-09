FOO CHEE CHANG

US-Nepal trade talks ended on a bittersweet note on Thursday. The two countries signed a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), which will help streamline US-Nepal trade, but nonetheless failed to agree to a duty-free facility on Nepal-made garments. A bill proposing preferential access for Nepali garments was first tabled in the US senate a decade ago, but has since collected dust. The disagreement is a blow to Nepali garment exporters, who have seen business plummet since the termination of the Multi Fibre Agreement in 2005.

TIFA, which was signed after two days of deliberations, will offer some consolation at least. It will set up a joint council to oversee US-Nepal trade issues, promises to improve market access for Nepal-made goods into the US market, and offers Nepali businesses technical assistance to boost their export potential. Joint Secretary of Commerce and Industries and member of the Nepali delegation visiting the US Surya Silwal says, "TIFA will offer a framework within which US-Nepal trade discussions can be furthered. It will help us to gain technical assistance."

The absence of any special concessions to the garment industry will sting, but usefully redirects attention to local supply constraints that improved market access would not have erased. Garment exporters have struggled with power cuts, labour problems, the distance from a viable seaport, and the absence of large-scale domestic fabric makers. Most exporters simply rework imported fabric, and at high cost.

Sanjai Agrawal of Heritage Fashions, one of a few garment exporters that have done well amidst the slump, explains: "Some of the major problems are homemade. We have to use a generator for half the day, many exporters face labour problems, and Nepal lacks the infrastructure for the mass production of fabric. Obviously, all of this raises costs."

While the value of garment exports to the US was a whopping $50 million in 2005, that can in large part be attributed to our being in the right place at the right time: foreign garment makers flooded into Nepal in the 1970s when the US spared us the import quotas it had imposed across the region. When that arrangement was terminated in 2005, garment exports to the US came crashing down, arguably to levels commensurate with the fundamental strength of the domestic industry. Last year, the export industry was valued at just under $5 million, and this has already dropped 60 per cent from January to February this year.

There are lessons to be learnt from Bangladesh, which, unlike Nepal, has seen US-bound garment exports grow briskly following the elimination of quotas. "In Bangladesh, there are garment-exporting zones in which all garment-related government offices are concentrated and strikes are forbidden. The garment makers also enjoy tax breaks," says Ashok Koirala, chief exective officer of Garment Association Nepal. The government has shown some sensitivity to such concerns. The Department of Industry and Commerce has forwarded a plan of action to spur industrial activity to the government, and an interest subsidy for exporters is on the cards. However, experts doubt if these measures will be sufficient to recreate the industry's heyday. "We're probably better off focusing on small orders," admits Agrawal.



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Nepal's garment slump - From issue #284, 03 Feb - 09 Feb 2006

"We need trade, not aid" - From issue #84, 08 March -14 March 2002

