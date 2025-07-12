Nepali Times

It is urgent to become more proactive with Nepal’s future glacier hazards
From water mills to improved stoves, Nepal’s traditional technology was green long before climate change became the buzzword
Pioneering scientists, scholars and conservationists whose legacy lives on
Rapid thawing of the Himalayan ice-cap is compounded by little-studied melting of permafrost that destabilises peaks
The Natural History Museum in Kathmandu revives the ancient art of tracking with an exhibit
The biodiversity treasures of eastern Nepal are at risk from new roads, outmigration and climate change
Gabions constructed by local lodge owners near Chukhung village in 2016, following an englacial flood from the Lhotse glacier in 2015. The…
Typical garbage pit outside of a village, usually out of sight of the main trekking trail. Landfills are particularly problematic in the alpine…
Figure 1. Imja valley, Khumbu, as seen from the upper slopes of Kongde Ri (6,187 m). Photo: L S SHERPADuring the 1970s and early 1980s, it was…
Figure 1. Nangama glacial lake, Kanchenjunga Conservation Area, source of the 1960 glacial lake outburst flood, May 2019. All photos: ALTON C…
A holy valley in eastern Nepal prepares for the yarsa gumba harvesting season
(against garbage and bad press)
Gabions above Chukung with the summit of Lhotse peeking through the clouds last month. All photos: ALTON C BYERSIn an example of local people…