Nepali Times

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Alton C Byers

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Articles by Alton C Byers

Meltpools in the Himalaya

Meltpools in the Himalaya

It is urgent to become more proactive with Nepal’s future glacier hazards

Small is still possible

Small is still possible

From water mills to improved stoves, Nepal’s traditional technology was green long before climate change became the buzzword

Remembering Nepal’s 5 best minds

Remembering Nepal’s 5 best minds

Pioneering scientists, scholars and conservationists whose legacy lives on

The not-so-permanent frost

The not-so-permanent frost

Rapid thawing of the Himalayan ice-cap is compounded by little-studied melting of permafrost that destabilises peaks

Tracking Himalayan wildlife

Tracking Himalayan wildlife

The Natural History Museum in Kathmandu revives the ancient art of tracking with an exhibit

Saving Kangchenjunga

Saving Kangchenjunga

The biodiversity treasures of eastern Nepal are at risk from new roads, outmigration and climate change

Nepal’s mountains are melting

Nepal’s mountains are melting

Gabions constructed by local lodge owners near Chukhung village in 2016, following an englacial flood from the Lhotse glacier in 2015. The…

Managing Everest’s waste problem

Managing Everest’s waste problem

Typical garbage pit outside of a village, usually out of sight of the main trekking trail. Landfills are particularly problematic in the alpine…

The greening of the Khumbu

The greening of the Khumbu

Figure 1. Imja valley, Khumbu, as seen from the upper slopes of Kongde Ri (6,187 m). Photo: L S SHERPADuring the 1970s and early 1980s, it was…

Tracing past glacial floods in Kangchenjunga

Tracing past glacial floods in Kangchenjunga

Figure 1. Nangama glacial lake, Kanchenjunga Conservation Area, source of the 1960 glacial lake outburst flood, May 2019. All photos: ALTON C…

It's yarsa-picking time

It's yarsa-picking time

A holy valley in eastern Nepal prepares for the yarsa gumba harvesting season

Everest fights back

Everest fights back

(against garbage and bad press)

Living below Nepal’s melting mountains

Living below Nepal’s melting mountains

Gabions above Chukung with the summit of Lhotse peeking through the clouds last month. All photos: ALTON C BYERSIn an example of local people…