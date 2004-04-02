Nepali Times

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Khadga Singh

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Articles by Khadga Singh

Finally, yummy airline food

Finally, yummy airline food

A Lufthansa subsidiary invests in-flight catering in Kathmandu

Tv or not tv

Tv or not tv

The addition of new private television channels has resulted in a big increase in the sale of television sets nationwide

Hello, hello, hello

Hello, hello, hello

A new government policy has deregulated telecom so your call may finally get through

Heartbreak hotels

Heartbreak hotels

Despite increased tourist arrivals, hotels say they still need help paying bank loans

Can we bank on the Internet?

Can we bank on the Internet?

Till we have cyber laws in place, e-banking is likely to remain e-lusive

Democrazy

Democrazy

Kathmandu braces for a springtime of unrest

Foreign aid or first aid?

Foreign aid or first aid?

How to spend money when a war is going on

What after SAFTA?

What after SAFTA?

Nepal will not benefit unless it is prepared for regional free trade