Nepali Times

A Lufthansa subsidiary invests in-flight catering in Kathmandu
The addition of new private television channels has resulted in a big increase in the sale of television sets nationwide
A new government policy has deregulated telecom so your call may finally get through
Despite increased tourist arrivals, hotels say they still need help paying bank loans
Till we have cyber laws in place, e-banking is likely to remain e-lusive
Kathmandu braces for a springtime of unrest
How to spend money when a war is going on
Nepal will not benefit unless it is prepared for regional free trade