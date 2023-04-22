Nepali Times

A new docudrama about Nepal’s first woman to climb Mt Everest is a tale of discrimination, dedication, triumph and tragedy
The Norway-Nepal Orchestra Project returns to Kathmandu post-pandemic inspiring a new generation of musicians
A new generation of Nepali students will soon put two satellites in space
Photographer Tashi R Ghale's exhibition of the elusive cat in its melting Himalayan habitat
All phtos: SUMAN NEPALITwenty-one acrylic portals on the crossroads of physical and spiritual worlds await visitors along an unassuming…