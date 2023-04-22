Nepali Times

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Tayama Rai

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Articles by Tayama Rai

Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, the film

Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, the film

A new docudrama about Nepal’s first woman to climb Mt Everest is a tale of discrimination, dedication, triumph and tragedy

Orchestrating cross-cultural collaboration

Orchestrating cross-cultural collaboration

The Norway-Nepal Orchestra Project returns to Kathmandu post-pandemic inspiring a new generation of musicians

Putting Nepal into orbit

Putting Nepal into orbit

A new generation of Nepali students will soon put two satellites in space

Snow leopard redux

Snow leopard redux

Photographer Tashi R Ghale's exhibition of the elusive cat in its melting Himalayan habitat

Expressing culture and nature in eco-art

Expressing culture and nature in eco-art

All phtos: SUMAN NEPALITwenty-one acrylic portals on the crossroads of physical and spiritual worlds await visitors along an unassuming…