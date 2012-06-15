Nepali Times

"Politics is only for the leaders. We never expected anything from the constitution."
Over-harvesting and lack of regulation have ruined the cash crop on which Nepal's Himalayan dwellers depend for survival
The carcasses of planes are a mute testimony to political interference and private greed that bled Nepal's airlines dry
Stalled for 15 years by Maoist opposition, West Seti will now be built under a Maoist government by Chinese investors
Nepal's forests are threatened by politicians protecting illegal loggers and corrupt forest officials
The real story behind the shortages of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, water and electricity
As the fuel crunch hits, bio-diesel from waste cooking oil shows the way
Vote bank politics is coming back to haunt the Bagmati's river bank
Ex-fighters are determined to see the integration process through, despite opposition from hardliners
Nepali peacekeepers in the UN missions recently made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Haiti cholera outbreak to kickbacks in the…
Prime Minister Bhattarai may soon have a lot less to smile about
It's the rule of the jungle when it comes to seeking damages after a traffic accident
BIKRAM RAI BY HER SIDE: Krishna Tamang tends to his daughter at the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. She hasn't spoken to anyone since the rape a…
Dailekh leapfrogs technology to bring banking to rural Nepal
The balance is tilting away from mainstream media to citizen journalism
Nepal is burning all its export earnings on petroleum from India
The bad news is that the power crisis will get worse before it gets better
The social stigma of being a Badi is nothing compared to their current struggle for survival
Making compost out of waste is far more sustainable than dumping it in someone else's backyard
Haphazard real estate development threatens environmental disaster
The wait for the constitution will soon be over
The political stalemate shows some signs of easing, at least for the hopeful
The on again off again ban on sand and stone exports to India has all but wiped out local crusher industries
The government doesn't seem to care about Kathmandu's worsening air pollution