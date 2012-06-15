Nepali Times

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Dewan Rai

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Articles by Dewan Rai

Despair and hope in Dolpo

Despair and hope in Dolpo

"Politics is only for the leaders. We never expected anything from the constitution."

Yarsa land

Yarsa land

Over-harvesting and lack of regulation have ruined the cash crop on which Nepal's Himalayan dwellers depend for survival

Where old planes go to die

Where old planes go to die

The carcasses of planes are a mute testimony to political interference and private greed that bled Nepal's airlines dry

About time

About time

Stalled for 15 years by Maoist opposition, West Seti will now be built under a Maoist government by Chinese investors

Out on a limb

Out on a limb

Nepal's forests are threatened by politicians protecting illegal loggers and corrupt forest officials

Energy emergency

Energy emergency

The real story behind the shortages of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, water and electricity

Doughnuts to diesel

Doughnuts to diesel

As the fuel crunch hits, bio-diesel from waste cooking oil shows the way

Slum millionaires

Slum millionaires

Vote bank politics is coming back to haunt the Bagmati's river bank

"We don't regret laying down arms"

"We don't regret laying down arms"

Ex-fighters are determined to see the integration process through, despite opposition from hardliners

Keeping the peace

Keeping the peace

Nepali peacekeepers in the UN missions recently made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Haiti cholera outbreak to kickbacks in the…

Getting down to business

Getting down to business

Prime Minister Bhattarai may soon have a lot less to smile about

Compensation by accident

Compensation by accident

It's the rule of the jungle when it comes to seeking damages after a traffic accident

"I wanted to murder whoever did this to my daughter"

"I wanted to murder whoever did this to my daughter"

BIKRAM RAI BY HER SIDE: Krishna Tamang tends to his daughter at the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. She hasn't spoken to anyone since the rape a…

Banking on technology

Banking on technology

Dailekh leapfrogs technology to bring banking to rural Nepal

Bloggin' bout a revolution

Bloggin' bout a revolution

The balance is tilting away from mainstream media to citizen journalism

The economy of energy

The economy of energy

Nepal is burning all its export earnings on petroleum from India

No light at the end of the tunnel

No light at the end of the tunnel

The bad news is that the power crisis will get worse before it gets better

Badi life

Badi life

The social stigma of being a Badi is nothing compared to their current struggle for survival

Waste not

Waste not

Making compost out of waste is far more sustainable than dumping it in someone else's backyard

Urban crush

Urban crush

Haphazard real estate development threatens environmental disaster

Ready, steady, no?

Ready, steady, no?

The wait for the constitution will soon be over

Edging closer?

Edging closer?

The political stalemate shows some signs of easing, at least for the hopeful

Crushed

Crushed

The on again off again ban on sand and stone exports to India has all but wiped out local crusher industries

Lost in the smog

Lost in the smog

The government doesn't seem to care about Kathmandu's worsening air pollution

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