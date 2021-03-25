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Surendra Phuyal

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Articles by Surendra Phuyal

East to west Nepal in a wheelchair

East to west Nepal in a wheelchair

After surviving a deadly road accident 10 years ago, Ram Bahadur Tamang-Gole is still on the road – this time in a wheelchair.On Wednesday he…

Nepal building a highway to Everest

Nepal building a highway to Everest

Excavators at work on Thamdada, 24km south of Lukla, despite the fact that the Khumbu Municipality has run out of money to complete the…

Everest Trail reopens, but cautiously

Everest Trail reopens, but cautiously

Nepali hikers have returned to Khumbu, but Covid-free Sherpas do not want virus in their valley

Light at the end of the Melamchi tunnel

Light at the end of the Melamchi tunnel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIdbmBlnVZI&feature=youtu.beNearly 25 years after it was first mooted, there is light at the end of the tunnel…

The other global pandemic: road fatalities

The other global pandemic: road fatalities

Photo: BIKRAM RAINearly 2,800 people were killed on Nepal’s roads in the past year: that averages at seven fatalities per day. No data is…

Nepali Times

Road kill

The continuing inaction on road safety has to end