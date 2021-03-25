Nepali Times

After surviving a deadly road accident 10 years ago, Ram Bahadur Tamang-Gole is still on the road – this time in a wheelchair.On Wednesday he…
Excavators at work on Thamdada, 24km south of Lukla, despite the fact that the Khumbu Municipality has run out of money to complete the…
Nepali hikers have returned to Khumbu, but Covid-free Sherpas do not want virus in their valley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIdbmBlnVZI&feature=youtu.beNearly 25 years after it was first mooted, there is light at the end of the tunnel…
Photo: BIKRAM RAINearly 2,800 people were killed on Nepal’s roads in the past year: that averages at seven fatalities per day. No data is…
The continuing inaction on road safety has to end