Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Sagar Budhathoki

Share:

Articles by Sagar Budhathoki

Nepalis dying in someone else's war

Nepalis dying in someone else's war

The stories of these 22 Nepalis in the Russian Army killed in Ukraine have the same plot

Pandemic of drugs overuse

Pandemic of drugs overuse

Indiscriminate prescriptions of steroids and antibiotics cause irreversible side effects in Nepal’s children

Nursing grievances against the state

Nursing grievances against the state

Nepal has an over-supply of nurses, but nursing positions at hospitals are vacant because of low pay and overwork

Nepal quake survivors wait for kin to return

Nepal quake survivors wait for kin to return

Families of those killed in the earthquake wait for family members abroad to perform funeral rites

Migrants returning from the Gulf with infertility

Migrants returning from the Gulf with infertility

Workers back from the Gulf have a disproportionate rate of sterility

Building back (not) better after 2015

Building back (not) better after 2015

Eight years after the earthquake, many new settlements for survivors are ghost towns

Sick of it

Sick of it

Belamati Nepali of West Rukum was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and underwent surgery in Lalitpur. Her husband Khadke sold the family…

Thinking locally, acting locally

Thinking locally, acting locally

Stone quarry in Lalitpur's Tikabhairav. All photos: SAGAR BUDHATHOKIKonjyosom Rural Municpality is just 30km south of the Ring Road, but it…

Grassroots democracy promotes good health

Grassroots democracy promotes good health

Locals from Budhinanda in Bajura transporting a woman in labour to the hospital in district headquarters of Martadi. Photo: PRAKASH…