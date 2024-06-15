Nepali Times

The stories of these 22 Nepalis in the Russian Army killed in Ukraine have the same plot
Indiscriminate prescriptions of steroids and antibiotics cause irreversible side effects in Nepal’s children
Nepal has an over-supply of nurses, but nursing positions at hospitals are vacant because of low pay and overwork
Families of those killed in the earthquake wait for family members abroad to perform funeral rites
Workers back from the Gulf have a disproportionate rate of sterility
Eight years after the earthquake, many new settlements for survivors are ghost towns
Belamati Nepali of West Rukum was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and underwent surgery in Lalitpur. Her husband Khadke sold the family…
Stone quarry in Lalitpur's Tikabhairav. All photos: SAGAR BUDHATHOKIKonjyosom Rural Municpality is just 30km south of the Ring Road, but it…
Locals from Budhinanda in Bajura transporting a woman in labour to the hospital in district headquarters of Martadi. Photo: PRAKASH…