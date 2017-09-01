Nepali Times

Many farmers in the Tarai will have no harvest until next year
Court hands 16.5 years jail term to two Bal Mandir employees for abuse and rape of three autistic girls
Kathmandu Valley will have to wait till August next year for its much-delayed first electric crematorium
In Mandala Theatre’s latest production, Ankit Khadka and Kenipa Singh stand out due to their layered and complex characters.
Israeli trekkers after being rescued from the Mustang-side of Thorung La.
HIV infection rates in western Nepal have come down, but the stigma and ostracisation remain
The future of Nepal’s micro-hydro is affected by the spread of the national grid According to recent figures released by the Alternative Energy…
Homi Adajania’s debut film Being Cyrus, released in 2006, was a dark comedy about a young painter who walks into rotten relationships and…
Although they took Mary Kom out of Bollywood, they forgot to take Bollywood out of it.
When Bipul Chettri released his first song Wildfire/Dadhelo on the online audio platform Soundcloud, it spread among Nepalis (and…
The failure to prevent early marriages threatens the 1000-day mothers campaign In the last 10 years, Nepal’s infant and maternal mortality rates…
Even compared to recent scandals in children’s homes, allegations of abuse at Bal Mandir are shocking
Resistance to life-saving drugs threatens to set back Nepal’s progress in controlling endemic infections By: Sunir Pandey Nepal has taken major…
Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan is in the news after his new film Winter Sleep won the top prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. We…
Collect the rain, wash buses, raise the water table
The lack of trauma centres along Nepal’s highways has worsened the fatality rate
The lack of trauma centres along Nepal’s highways has worsened the fatality rate Text by: Sunir Pandey In the last 12 months, Dhulikhel Hospital…
In this part of the world, organised attacks on civilians and the reactive policing that follows often get played out in the media but never…
Two thousand years ago the Greek historian Plutarch raised this question: if the planks of a ship were replaced part by part, until nothing…
Nepal has no laws for unmanned aerial vehicles but drones have enormous potential for conservation and tourism. And surveillance.
Wednesday this week was the 22nd death anniversary of Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, and offered an opportunity to revisit one of the pioneers…
At this time of the year, locals of Nepal’s culturally Tibetan, eastern village Olangchung Gola will be racing against time to get in supplies…
Flatmate wanted: must share bathrooms, living rooms, kitchens, mailboxes, and landlady’s prying. You may find your laptop’s battery drained and…
During Suharto’s military takeover of Indonesia in 1965, more than 500,000 people were murdered in state-sponsored anti-communist purges that…