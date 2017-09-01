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Sunir Pandey

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Articles by Sunir Pandey

Nepali Times

Flood and food

Many farmers in the Tarai will have no harvest until next year

Nepali Times

Bal Mandir rapists jailed

Court hands 16.5 years jail term to two Bal Mandir employees for abuse and rape of three autistic girls

Nepali Times

Solving a burning problem

Kathmandu Valley will have to wait till August next year for its much-delayed first electric crematorium

Nepali Times

Jaar

In Mandala Theatre’s latest production, Ankit Khadka and Kenipa Singh stand out due to their layered and complex characters.

Nepali Times

Narrow escape

Israeli trekkers after being rescued from the Mustang-side of Thorung La.

Nepali Times

Coming out time

HIV infection rates in western Nepal have come down, but the stigma and ostracisation remain

Taking power into their own hands

Taking power into their own hands

The future of Nepal’s micro-hydro is affected by the spread of the national grid According to recent figures released by the Alternative Energy…

Nepali Times

Finding Fanny

Homi Adajania’s debut film Being Cyrus, released in 2006, was a dark comedy about a young painter who walks into rotten relationships and…

Nepali Times

Mary Kom

Although they took Mary Kom out of Bollywood, they forgot to take Bollywood out of it.

Nepali Times

Calling home

When Bipul Chettri released his first song Wildfire/Dadhelo on the online audio platform Soundcloud, it spread among Nepalis (and…

Stunted development

Stunted development

The failure to prevent early marriages threatens the 1000-day mothers campaign In the last 10 years, Nepal’s infant and maternal mortality rates…

Nepali Times

Child predators

Even compared to recent scandals in children’s homes, allegations of abuse at Bal Mandir are shocking

The return of the microbes

The return of the microbes

Resistance to life-saving drugs threatens to set back Nepal’s progress in controlling endemic infections By: Sunir Pandey Nepal has taken major…

Nepali Times

Once upon a time in Anatolia

Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan is in the news after his new film Winter Sleep won the top prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. We…

Nepali Times

Sajha goes green

Collect the rain, wash buses, raise the water table

Nepali Times

Highways of death

The lack of trauma centres along Nepal’s highways has worsened the fatality rate

6 years of road traffic accidents

6 years of road traffic accidents

The lack of trauma centres along Nepal’s highways has worsened the fatality rate Text by: Sunir Pandey In the last 12 months, Dhulikhel Hospital…

Nepali Times

Shahid

In this part of the world, organised attacks on civilians and the reactive policing that follows often get played out in the media but never…

Nepali Times

Ship of Theseus

Two thousand years ago the Greek historian Plutarch raised this question: if the planks of a ship were replaced part by part, until nothing…

Nepali Times

Game of drones

Nepal has no laws for unmanned aerial vehicles but drones have enormous potential for conservation and tourism. And surveillance.

Nepali Times

Ray’s world

Wednesday this week was the 22nd death anniversary of Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, and offered an opportunity to revisit one of the pioneers…

Nepali Times

Gabbeh

At this time of the year, locals of Nepal’s culturally Tibetan, eastern village Olangchung Gola will be racing against time to get in supplies…

Nepali Times

Sherlock

Flatmate wanted: must share bathrooms, living rooms, kitchens, mailboxes, and landlady’s prying. You may find your laptop’s battery drained and…

Nepali Times

The Act of Killing

During Suharto’s military takeover of Indonesia in 1965, more than 500,000 people were murdered in state-sponsored anti-communist purges that…

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