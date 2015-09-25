Nepali Times

While rebuilding Kathmandu, we need to turn it into a disabled-friendly city
For a man who has achieved so much Sanduk Ruit is down-to-earth and humble about his accomplishments.
Two activist documentaries by French filmmaker Philippe Borrel will be screened at Alliance Française of Kathmandu on 5 September
While Tuladhar’s name might not ring a bell for most Nepalis, he’s booked every year to perform at venues across Europe
The 25 April earthquake had a strong impact on Travers’ residence at KCAC
In Visible highlights the visual dependency in our society
photo.circle launched a fundraising sale of archival photographs to help the reconstruction of historical houses and patis of Patan
Dealing with trauma through art and laughter
A cosy place where food is served quickly and at affordable prices
Khadka has evolved by never altering his nature in 35 years
Photographer Laxmi Prasad Ngakhusi wants to bring optimism and raise awareness
Two years after its gig at the Wembley Arena, Nepathya returns to London
Twelve Nepalis of the LGBT community tell their stories
The most beautiful radio station in the world needs help
An restaurant, serving Japanese meals that bends a little more towards Chinese at great prices
Tourist guesthouses in Upper Mustang are intact, but empty
Rebuilding the iconic Dharara tower or leaving it as a reminder of the disaster?
After the earthquake, street artists coloured Kathmandu’s walls with messages of hope.
Confusion and obstruction delay delivery of urgent relief supplies to quake-hit areas
Artists in London organised a fundraising exhibition to support artists and art projects in Nepal affected by the earthquake
UNESCO consultant says up to 70 per cent of Swayambhu may have to be rebuilt
Ordinary Haitians who survived their quake have a word of advice for Nepalis
An app to collect information on status of damaged monuments
National Seismological Centre has been busy since the earthquake of 7.8 magnitude