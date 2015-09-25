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Stéphane Huët

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Articles by Stéphane Huët

Nepali Times

Give them a way

While rebuilding Kathmandu, we need to turn it into a disabled-friendly city

Nepali Times

New vision for Nepal

For a man who has achieved so much Sanduk Ruit is down-to-earth and humble about his accomplishments.

Nepali Times

A world without optimism?

Two activist documentaries by French filmmaker Philippe Borrel will be screened at Alliance Française of Kathmandu on 5 September

Nepali Times

Following dad’s steps

While Tuladhar’s name might not ring a bell for most Nepalis, he’s booked every year to perform at venues across Europe

Nepali Times

Hope after struggle

The 25 April earthquake had a strong impact on Travers’ residence at KCAC

Nepali Times

The vision thing

In Visible highlights the visual dependency in our society

Nepali Times

Remembering the future

photo.circle launched a fundraising sale of archival photographs to help the reconstruction of historical houses and patis of Patan

Laughing it off

Laughing it off

Dealing with trauma through art and laughter

Nepali Times

Tattva Bistro & Bar

A cosy place where food is served quickly and at affordable prices

Nepali Times

Puran Khadka in the abstract

Khadka has evolved by never altering his nature in 35 years

Nepali Times

A rising Nepal

Photographer Laxmi Prasad Ngakhusi wants to bring optimism and raise awareness

Nepali Times

Amrit at O2 Academy

Two years after its gig at the Wembley Arena, Nepathya returns to London

Nepali Times

Normally proud

Twelve Nepalis of the LGBT community tell their stories

Nepali Times

Air time in the thin air

The most beautiful radio station in the world needs help

Nepali Times

Otafuku Okonomiyaki

An restaurant, serving Japanese meals that bends a little more towards Chinese at great prices

Nepali Times

Mystical Mustang in the monsoon

Tourist guesthouses in Upper Mustang are intact, but empty

Nepali Times

Should Dharara be rebuilt?

Rebuilding the iconic Dharara tower or leaving it as a reminder of the disaster?

Murals of hope

Murals of hope

After the earthquake, street artists coloured Kathmandu’s walls with messages of hope.

Nepali Times

Bureaucracy as usual

Confusion and obstruction delay delivery of urgent relief supplies to quake-hit areas

Nepali Times

Art aid for Nepal

Artists in London organised a fundraising exhibition to support artists and art projects in Nepal affected by the earthquake

Nepali Times

Saving Swayambhu

UNESCO consultant says up to 70 per cent of Swayambhu may have to be rebuilt

Nepali Times

Haiti on our minds

Ordinary Haitians who survived their quake have a word of advice for Nepalis

Nepali Times

Documenting loss

An app to collect information on status of damaged monuments

Nepali Times

Monitoring the aftershocks

National Seismological Centre has been busy since the earthquake of 7.8 magnitude

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