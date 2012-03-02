Nepali Times

There are lessons for Nepal from the elections in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh this week
Economics trumps politics in India-Nepal relations for the first time
India needs to re-invent its intimate relationship with Nepal
Baburam Bhattarai: "We were too ambitious…while India underestimated our strength."
Just because Anna Hazare can't challenge an elected government, doesn't mean Delhi can dismiss the anti-corruption activist
Two threads run through India's bilateral ties with each neighbour: democracy and trade
Two hundred years is a long time to figure out where you belong
Manmohan Singh doesn't seem to think there is much to worry about in Nepal, Bhutan or Maldives
A Nepali associate of Ramdev finds money doesn't mix very well with religion