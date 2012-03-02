Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Jyoti Malhotra

Share:

Articles by Jyoti Malhotra

Down in UP

Down in UP

There are lessons for Nepal from the elections in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh this week

Turning guns to pens

Turning guns to pens

Economics trumps politics in India-Nepal relations for the first time

Nepali Times

Baburam returns to Delhi

India needs to re-invent its intimate relationship with Nepal

From JNU to Kathmandu

From JNU to Kathmandu

Baburam Bhattarai: "We were too ambitious…while India underestimated our strength."

Taking the people for granted

Taking the people for granted

Just because Anna Hazare can't challenge an elected government, doesn't mean Delhi can dismiss the anti-corruption activist

One size doesn't fit all

One size doesn't fit all

Two threads run through India's bilateral ties with each neighbour: democracy and trade

Footnote to Sugauli

Footnote to Sugauli

Two hundred years is a long time to figure out where you belong

India and the 'hood

India and the 'hood

Manmohan Singh doesn't seem to think there is much to worry about in Nepal, Bhutan or Maldives

Rise and fall of Acharya B

Rise and fall of Acharya B

A Nepali associate of Ramdev finds money doesn't mix very well with religion