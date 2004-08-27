Nepali Times

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Binod Bhattarai

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Articles by Binod Bhattarai

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Why is doing business with India so difficult?

Why is doing business with India so difficult?

Political hurdles have been removed, but Indo-Nepal trade is still stuck in red-tape, babudom and corruption.

Combing operation

Combing operation

Our politicians still think elections can be held. Or, they pretend it can.

Heads you win, tails we lose

Heads you win, tails we lose

The Election Commission's verdict on Tuesday may have given the Girija Prasad Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress the party flag and the tree…

CIAA to target big fish

CIAA to target big fish

CIAA Chief Suryanath Upadhyaya has begun to come under a new kind of "pressure". This time, his phones at home and work are ringing off the…

Trading power

Trading power

Northern India is starved for energy. Nepal now has surplus supply. And yet the two can't agree. Why not?

Polls apart?

Polls apart?

The government and Maoists both need elections, but for different reasons.

On a wing and a prayer

On a wing and a prayer

Ten years after two of the worst air disasters in Nepali aviation history, new navaids have improved safety. But there is a long way to go.

Disaster unpreparedness

Disaster unpreparedness

The response to this week's floods show our disaster management is a disaster.

You ain’t seen nothing yet.

You ain’t seen nothing yet.

BP Koirala is remembered, but wouldn't have approved.

A home of one’s own

A home of one’s own

Instead of building their first homes slowly, brick-by-brick, more and more people are turning to community housing and financing.

Emergency elections

Emergency elections

There is more to the Deuba-Koirala fight than meets the eye.

See-saw war

See-saw war

Lisne Lekh is a thickly forested ridge at 2,500m protected by sheer cliffs to the south. At the western foothills of this range is the Magar…

FREE FALL

FREE FALL

Will the parachute open?

Mr Establishment

Mr Establishment

Get out of the way, Kathmandu's mayor is on a rebuilding spree.

Future imperfect

Future imperfect

Nepal has been pushed back 50 years. Prem Narayan Premi, DDC Chairman of Okhaldhunga

RAMPAGE

RAMPAGE

Maoists are now targeting infrastructure. Is this desperation, or is the conflict entering a new phase?

Rewriting rules

Rewriting rules

Politicians want change. Any change.

Loans unlimited

Loans unlimited

Nepal Bank Limited has amassed Rs 3.3 billion in bad loans.

SLO-MO

SLO-MO

Factories are closing, workers are being laid off.

Nepali Times

Target- Development

Two days after the Maoists hit Accham on 16 February, a helicopter flew into Mangalsen with a special mission: evacuate 25 development workers…

Nepali Times

Nepal calling

Nepal's IT revolution might just lie in customer service.

Cashless cow

Cashless cow

The government needs to divest from Royal Nepal Airlines, and quickly.

Emergency Room

Emergency Room

The trauma centres of Nepal's over-stretched hospitals try to cope with an influx of wounded from the Maoist war.

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