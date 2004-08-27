Nepali Times

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Political hurdles have been removed, but Indo-Nepal trade is still stuck in red-tape, babudom and corruption.
Our politicians still think elections can be held. Or, they pretend it can.
The Election Commission's verdict on Tuesday may have given the Girija Prasad Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress the party flag and the tree…
CIAA Chief Suryanath Upadhyaya has begun to come under a new kind of "pressure". This time, his phones at home and work are ringing off the…
Northern India is starved for energy. Nepal now has surplus supply. And yet the two can't agree. Why not?
The government and Maoists both need elections, but for different reasons.
Ten years after two of the worst air disasters in Nepali aviation history, new navaids have improved safety. But there is a long way to go.
The response to this week's floods show our disaster management is a disaster.
BP Koirala is remembered, but wouldn't have approved.
Instead of building their first homes slowly, brick-by-brick, more and more people are turning to community housing and financing.
There is more to the Deuba-Koirala fight than meets the eye.
Lisne Lekh is a thickly forested ridge at 2,500m protected by sheer cliffs to the south. At the western foothills of this range is the Magar…
Will the parachute open?
Get out of the way, Kathmandu's mayor is on a rebuilding spree.
Nepal has been pushed back 50 years. Prem Narayan Premi, DDC Chairman of Okhaldhunga
Maoists are now targeting infrastructure. Is this desperation, or is the conflict entering a new phase?
Politicians want change. Any change.
Nepal Bank Limited has amassed Rs 3.3 billion in bad loans.
Factories are closing, workers are being laid off.
Two days after the Maoists hit Accham on 16 February, a helicopter flew into Mangalsen with a special mission: evacuate 25 development workers…
Nepal's IT revolution might just lie in customer service.
The government needs to divest from Royal Nepal Airlines, and quickly.
The trauma centres of Nepal's over-stretched hospitals try to cope with an influx of wounded from the Maoist war.