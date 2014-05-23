Nepali Times

Stray off the main, well-worn path that is lined with the usual touristy shops hawking their wares.
As health-conscious Kathmandu consumers turn to rabbit meat, farmers struggle to cope with demand
Patan Museum builds on its unique exhibits by opening to the public four new restored annexes, including courtyards of priceless beauty
Reviving the art of traditional baby massages A nurse gently lifts the baby out of the thick swathe of blankets and begins to delicately massage…
Reviving the art of traditional baby massages LOST ART: A day-old baby is gently lowered into a bucket of warm water which is used to replicate…
TOH EE MINGFlickering candlelight casts a warm, intimate glow onto the 21 photographs that are hung like prayer flags along white strings at…
Pokhara is setting an example for responsible eco- tourism
For a long time, Busy Bee has held the crown for being the ‘hippest’ joint in Pokhara’s lakeside. From European backpackers to Indian…
Community museum encourages younger generation to care more about their cultural heritage
There is perhaps no sweeter note to the ears of a homesick Singaporean than to hear of a restaurant that specialises in its cuisine, thousand…
A teacher helps integrate hundreds of handicapped students back into the community
HARIZ BAHARUDINWhen the team from the Institution for Suitable Actions For Prosperity (ISAP) wanted to track down some nomadic yak farmers last…
Set against a canvas of midnight blue, a man lies fast asleep. The same man appears again, only this time he is suspended in mid-air. He nestles…