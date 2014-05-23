Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Toh Ee Ming

Share:

Articles by Toh Ee Ming

Nepali Times

Get lost.....

Stray off the main, well-worn path that is lined with the usual touristy shops hawking their wares.

Nepali Times

Raving for rabbits

As health-conscious Kathmandu consumers turn to rabbit meat, farmers struggle to cope with demand

Nepali Times

Patan’s living museum

Patan Museum builds on its unique exhibits by opening to the public four new restored annexes, including courtyards of priceless beauty

Baby spa

Baby spa

Reviving the art of traditional baby massages A nurse gently lifts the baby out of the thick swathe of blankets and begins to delicately massage…

Nepali Times

Baby Spa

Reviving the art of traditional baby massages LOST ART: A day-old baby is gently lowered into a bucket of warm water which is used to replicate…

Nepali Times

Precious water

TOH EE MINGFlickering candlelight casts a warm, intimate glow onto the 21 photographs that are hung like prayer flags along white strings at…

Nepali Times

Dining with vultures

Pokhara is setting an example for responsible eco- tourism

Nepali Times

Busy Bee Cafe

For a long time, Busy Bee has held the crown for being the ‘hippest’ joint in Pokhara’s lakeside. From European backpackers to Indian…

Nepali Times

Guardians of the Jyapus

Community museum encourages younger generation to care more about their cultural heritage

Nepali Times

Sing-Ma Food Court

There is perhaps no sweeter note to the ears of a homesick Singaporean than to hear of a restaurant that specialises in its cuisine, thousand…

Nepali Times

Dayaram's Adarsha

A teacher helps integrate hundreds of handicapped students back into the community

Nepali Times

Starting from the bottom

HARIZ BAHARUDINWhen the team from the Institution for Suitable Actions For Prosperity (ISAP) wanted to track down some nomadic yak farmers last…

Nepali Times

Drawing from solitude and silence

Set against a canvas of midnight blue, a man lies fast asleep. The same man appears again, only this time he is suspended in mid-air. He nestles…