Set against a canvas of midnight blue, a man lies fast asleep. The same man appears again, only this time he is suspended in mid-air. He nestles within a cocoon of pure-white feathers, like a celestial half-bird, half-man. One of the feathers gently drifts down to the dreaming man.

For his richly metaphorical exhibition, Vice Versa, artist Saroj Bajracharya (pictured) draws on experiences of sleep paralysis and how he imagines an other-worldly self communicating to him through dreams. The intrigue posed by the 12 paintings on display at Sarwanam Art Gallery might seem hard to grasp at first, but it is this sense of mystery that manages to captivate.

The phrases ‘poetic’ and ‘quietly evocative’ come to mind when one examines Bajracharya’s creations. The light colour palette in the acrylic paintings evokes a sense of whimsicality and light-heartedness. Yet, his work carries melancholic undercurrents as well.

Subjects are often placed in the centre. They stand, a solitary figure lost amidst the empty space of pale blue skies, or green rice fields. Recurring symbols include astronauts, birds, feathers - all of which suggest the absence of a sense of belonging. Referring to his older series Inheriting Statelessness (2012), he explains that once the astronaut is in the atmosphere, he no longer belongs to any country. Says Bajracharya: “He is out there - free. He belongs to the entire universe.”

Photographer: Hariz Baharudin

The feeling of not being tethered to anything stems from Saroj’s childhood, where he recounts himself as being a ‘misfit’. While his friends played outside, he would stay indoors, dreaming in one corner of the room or sketching. For Saroj, the creative process is, therefore, very much an introspective one. He contemplates, draws on his subconscious and then works consciously.

The paintings are also an accurate reflection of the 37-year- old’s journey and growth as an artist. “Previously, I was not conscious enough as an artist. Now, my thoughts have turned to a recurring theme,” explains Bajracharya.

Although the exhibition has received positive reviews so far, Saroj admits that his journey is not without its struggles. The abstract nature of his work makes it difficult for people to understand. Thus, it creates friction between him and the audience.

With a few galleries in the city, Bajracharya admits the contemporary art scene in Nepal still needs time to bloom and young artists need more encouragement and opportunities to feel confident and start experimenting with abstract pieces. Bajracharya, who has been a mentor to his younger colleagues, says: “To them, creativity is something found in heaven. They think it’s difficult to achieve.” But he suggests they only need to look within themselves for inspiration.

Toh Ee Ming Vice Versa: Influence of Life and Art

Runs until 18 January

11AM-5PM (Closed on Thursdays)

Sarwarnam Art Gallery, Kalikasthan,