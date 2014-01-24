After he received the USA-Nepal Humanitarian award from Ambassador Peter W Bodde in front of a packed Ashok Hall in Patan on 10 January, Dayaram Maharjan went to the back of the auditorium and sat with his students so that they could collectively partake in the celebrations.

ALL PICS: HARIZ BAHARUDIN/TOH EE MING

“I am happy that the award has encouraged more people to visit the school and support us,” said the 49-year-old, who teaches children with physical and mental disabilities at Adarsha Shaulah Yuwak Higher Secondary School in Bungmati. Maharjan along with Dhurba Bahadur Raut, Hari Man Shrestha, Uttam Sanjel, Rotaract Club of Dharan, and Chunumunu Publications were recognised for their perseverance and significant contribution in the fields of health, education, and youth leadership.

In a country where disability is seen as a curse and schools have no resources to work with them, Dayaram has helped integrate hundreds of handicapped students into mainstream school environment. He started out 24 years ago when he saw a blind student at Adarsha struggling in class, because the teachers were not equipped to teach visually handicapped children. Maharjan learnt braille and then painstakingly translated textbooks, word for word, so that the visually impaired could study alongside their peers. When deaf children were admitted into the school, he started learning sign language too.

Having been abandoned by their families because of their handicap, many of the children that Maharjan taught had nowhere to call home. So in 1997, he established the Disabled Services Association, a hostel adjacent to the school, which now houses more than 40 children. Besides quality education and art and music classes, the school also provides vocational training in basket-weaving, coffee making, and massage therapy, so students can earn a living for themselves and become self-reliant.

But Maharjan admits his work is far from over. As the number of children that he takes in is always increasing, the living quarters are getting rather crowded. With the savings and donations he has accumulated over the years, the teacher is currently building a new hostel that is going to be completely disabled-friendly.

Through all these years, Maharjan has refused to let society’s prejudice against children with disabilities define them, hoping that his school will change the prevalent mindset. “Earlier people would look at our students and call them unlucky. Now they see the children living and working as equal and active members of society and their attitude is slowly improving,” he says.

Dayaram Maharjan can be contacted at 9841490490. Those interested in helping out, please visit: http://dsa.org.np/donate/

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Different but able. BHRIKUTI RAI

Peace of mind, AYESHA SHAKYA