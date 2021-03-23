Nepali Times

The summit of Mt Everest taken in 2019 by Karma Tenzing. In the foreground is the remnant of the Hillary Step that came down during the 2015…
Kalpana Maharjan summits Mt Everest from the north.In November of 2014, Kalpana Maharjan was trudging up to the base camp of Mera Peak at an…
Rohit Giri uses photographs to capture the audience’s attention and share his knowledge of snakes.Unlike those who recoil from the sight of…
For former drug abuser turned Everest summiteer, it has been a lifelong expedition against addiction
Mingma Nuru Sherpa has watched changes in the mountains from year to year.Mingma Nuru Sherpa left the village he was born in the region below Mt…