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Ajit Baral

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Articles by Ajit Baral

Eminently beneficial for India and Nepal

Eminently beneficial for India and Nepal

The Eminent Persons Group (EPG) mandated to review past bilateral treaties between India and Nepal and provide recommendations completed its…

Art, manipulated

Art, manipulated

Technology has triumphed, and the debate over its use in art is over. But the victory for technology didn't come quickly or easily, it took…

Nepali Times

Horses and temples

For years Shashi Shah has painted horses and Basta Gopal Vaidya, temples. This week, a significant body of work of both artists is on view at…

Nepali Times

Meditating on the bodhi tree

India's art scene is vibrant, experimental. Nepal's can be most kindly described as nascent. Is it possible that someone from the Indian milieu…

Nepali Times

Korean images

The contemporary Korean art exhibition The Dialogue With Nature touring internationally is now in Nepal. Viewers have been thronging the show…

Nepali Times

Shova’s senses

Shova Wagley's paintings want to privilege perception by the senses.