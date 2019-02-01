Nepali Times

The Eminent Persons Group (EPG) mandated to review past bilateral treaties between India and Nepal and provide recommendations completed its…
Technology has triumphed, and the debate over its use in art is over. But the victory for technology didn't come quickly or easily, it took…
For years Shashi Shah has painted horses and Basta Gopal Vaidya, temples. This week, a significant body of work of both artists is on view at…
India's art scene is vibrant, experimental. Nepal's can be most kindly described as nascent. Is it possible that someone from the Indian milieu…
The contemporary Korean art exhibition The Dialogue With Nature touring internationally is now in Nepal. Viewers have been thronging the show…
Shova Wagley's paintings want to privilege perception by the senses.