Nepali Times

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Alok Tumbahangphey

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Articles by Alok Tumbahangphey

Second-class citizens

Second-class citizens

Nepalis are made to feel commercially discriminated on the Everest Trail

Karnali’s daughters

Karnali’s daughters

Unless child marriage goes, education for the girl child will remain taboo

Jewel of the west

Jewel of the west

ALL PICS: ALOK TUMBAHANGPHEY There are only two ways to get to Rara-either take an expensive and dangerous air route, or walk for days up and…

Farm fresh

Farm fresh

Old and emerging veggie markets are in stiff competition

Red road

Red road

The Maoists are making their presence felt in the capital with street patrols

Survival video

Survival video

Modern technology might just be what helps the Rautes keep their old ways

Sa Karnali revisited

Sa Karnali revisited

NEPALAYA Nepathaya's hit song Sa Karnali and its music video are milestones in Nepali pop music. Fusing folk tunes with modern music may be the…

Uphill slog

Uphill slog

Inquiries have increased, but this tourism season may still not be good enough

Source to sea

Source to sea

Two Nepalis kayak from the Himalaya to the Bay of Bengal

Source to sea

Source to sea

Two Nepalis kayak from the Himalaya to the Bay of Bengal

Go, go dancers

Go, go dancers

Maoist women keep dance bar owners and police on their toes

This is it?

This is it?

Coke football commercial stirs controversy

Cash and brain drain

Cash and brain drain

Nepali students pack up their dreams, and dollars, to study abroad

Here comes the rain

Here comes the rain

Mains dry? Tubewell exhausted? Water tanker too expensive? Try rainwater harvesting

Because it’s still there

Because it’s still there

It's been ten years since eight climbers were killed on Chomolungma but the storm it unleashed about the commercialisation of expeditions refuses to die.

Passover in the Hindu kingdom

Passover in the Hindu kingdom

Nepal hosts more people for the Jewish festival than any other Asian country

In an age of advertising

In an age of advertising

Technology and youth are energising the industry

Driving us up the wall

Driving us up the wall

A climbing buff remodels his house to get kids hooked

Straight as an arrow

Straight as an arrow

Nepali archers are aiming traditional skills at international competitions

Bullets against bullets

Bullets against bullets

Himalayan Enfielders saddle up for their Kathmandu-Pokhara peace ride

In the name of the Lord

In the name of the Lord

This Shivaratri, a cleaner greener Pashupati

Restoring Nepal’s social fabric

Restoring Nepal’s social fabric

Nepal's pashmina industry is bouncing back with innovation and new markets

Is there poison in your neighbourhood?

Is there poison in your neighbourhood?

Twenty years later, tons of condemned pesticides remain stored in Nepal

Girls get their kicks

Girls get their kicks

ANFA's school tourney is the pinnacle for female footballers

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