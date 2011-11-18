Nepali Times

Nepalis are made to feel commercially discriminated on the Everest Trail
Unless child marriage goes, education for the girl child will remain taboo
ALL PICS: ALOK TUMBAHANGPHEY There are only two ways to get to Rara-either take an expensive and dangerous air route, or walk for days up and…
Old and emerging veggie markets are in stiff competition
The Maoists are making their presence felt in the capital with street patrols
Modern technology might just be what helps the Rautes keep their old ways
NEPALAYA Nepathaya's hit song Sa Karnali and its music video are milestones in Nepali pop music. Fusing folk tunes with modern music may be the…
Inquiries have increased, but this tourism season may still not be good enough
Two Nepalis kayak from the Himalaya to the Bay of Bengal
Maoist women keep dance bar owners and police on their toes
Coke football commercial stirs controversy
Nepali students pack up their dreams, and dollars, to study abroad
Mains dry? Tubewell exhausted? Water tanker too expensive? Try rainwater harvesting
It's been ten years since eight climbers were killed on Chomolungma but the storm it unleashed about the commercialisation of expeditions refuses to die.
Nepal hosts more people for the Jewish festival than any other Asian country
Technology and youth are energising the industry
A climbing buff remodels his house to get kids hooked
Nepali archers are aiming traditional skills at international competitions
Himalayan Enfielders saddle up for their Kathmandu-Pokhara peace ride
This Shivaratri, a cleaner greener Pashupati
Nepal's pashmina industry is bouncing back with innovation and new markets
Twenty years later, tons of condemned pesticides remain stored in Nepal
ANFA's school tourney is the pinnacle for female footballers