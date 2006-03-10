Himalayan Enfieldiers peace ride has been postponed.



KIRAN PANDAY

In the world of motorbikes, the legend of the Royal Enfield is told via tales of long, lonely rides along empty highways. Until recently the only people crazy enough to handle these addictive machines were tourists on the happy trail who crossed into Nepal from India and sold their Bullets in Kathmandu once they went broke.But after five years, this beauty of a bike has acquired a cult following here, with the now famous Himalayan Enfielders an ever growing group of passionate riders eager to rumble through the majestic Himalayan scenery. "We have some of the best biking country as our backyard and riding through the beautiful countryside on the roof of the world is a pleasure you can't get anywhere else," says club founder Binod Chettri, who has perhaps more miles on his Bullet's odometer than any other rider in the country. A long time road warrior, Chettri has led three tours to Tibet as well as driven a Mercedes Benz from Germany to Nepal alone.On 12 March the Enfielders set off on Ride Nepal 2006, a motorcycle rally in search of what the country needs most in these dark hours: peace. First launched in 2001, the event is an attempt to promote peace along with tourism. It's not a race, participants actually stop and talk to locals along the highway.And it's not just for Bullet riders-anyone with or without a motorbike can be a part of this three-night-four-day tour which will motor to Pokhara for two days of festivities that include a motorcycling skills competition, boat races, a barbecue and a concert by the Enfielders in-house band.Manu Raj Bhurtel has fired up his engine for all the Enfielders peace rides. "As a rider it's a uniquely amazing experience. It not only helps to promote tourism but also helps to reduce the negative effects of the conflict, giving the message that it's OK to ride."It has become tradition that the Enfielders hold their annual ride during Holi and this one in Pokhara is sure to be a colourful event.

Sunday 12 March

8AM - flag off from Himalayan Java Thamel by Ms Nepal, Sugarika KC

1PM - Lunch at River Side Spring Resort Kurintar

5PM - Overnight at Sirens Club Resort Naryanghat



Monday 13 March

9AM - Brunch at Naryanghat

2PM - Arrival at Lakeside Pokhara

7PM - Dinner at Boomerang with concert



Tuesday 14 March

9AM - Gathering at Boomerang,

Holi ride

1PM - Lunch

7PM - Dinner at Paradiso



Wednesday 15 March

9AM - Back to Kathmandu

1PM - Lunch at Trisuli Centre

4PM - Arrive Kathmandu Club Page 3