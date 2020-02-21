Nepali Times

Lack of access to and awareness of family planning, the prevalence of unhealthy superstitions and taboos, and the desire to produce a son…
25-year-old Batu Chadara, from Dandabasa village, Pandusen was nine months pregnant and was going to return a rooster she had borrowed. Photos:…
TIMELY ADVICE: After providing implants at a remote health post in Baitadi recently, visiting service providers Madhavi Bhatta and Ashmita…
Uterine prolapse afflicts one in every ten women in Nepal
Women migrant workers returning penniless and with children face a double stigma at home.
Women who lost their husbands in the earthquake suffer bereavement and a lonely struggle for survival
Nepali workers in the Gulf fall easy prey to ruthless recruiters and abusive employers, but women have to also deal with sexual predators Rojita…