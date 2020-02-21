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Rojita Adhikari

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Articles by Rojita Adhikari

No conceivable reason for unwanted pregnancies

No conceivable reason for unwanted pregnancies

Lack of access to and awareness of family planning, the prevalence of unhealthy superstitions and taboos, and the desire to produce a son…

Who will save Nepal’s poor new mothers?

Who will save Nepal’s poor new mothers?

25-year-old Batu Chadara, from Dandabasa village, Pandusen was nine months pregnant and was going to return a rooster she had borrowed. Photos:…

Implant service providers take contraception to Nepal's poor

Implant service providers take contraception to Nepal's poor

TIMELY ADVICE: After providing implants at a remote health post in Baitadi recently, visiting service providers Madhavi Bhatta and Ashmita…

Nepali Times

The pain and shame of 1 million Nepali women

Uterine prolapse afflicts one in every ten women in Nepal

Nepali Times

Back with babies

Women migrant workers returning penniless and with children face a double stigma at home.

Nepali Times

2,000 widows

Women who lost their husbands in the earthquake suffer bereavement and a lonely struggle for survival

Women workers are doubly vulnerable

Women workers are doubly vulnerable

Nepali workers in the Gulf fall easy prey to ruthless recruiters and abusive employers, but women have to also deal with sexual predators Rojita…